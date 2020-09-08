From Klezmer to Rap – the Power of Jewish Music

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In Nazi Germany, Jewish musicians were expelled, persecuted, murdered. Many later languished in obscurity. Today, forgotten artists are being rediscovered. Encounters with Jewish musicians, past and present.
Arts 21 delves into Jewish music.
Voice of a generation
Confident and candid, Noga Erez sings about the reality of life in Israel, the generational clash, and the conflict between Israel and Palestine.
Yiddish pop music
Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" in Yiddish? For his new album, US musician Daniel Kahn translated songs and poems ranging from Tucholsky to Dylan into Yiddish, his grandmother's mother tongue.
When music is a lifeline
Anita Lasker-Wallfisch was 18 when the Nazis deported her to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1943. Because she could play the cello, she became part of the Women's Orchestra of Auschwitz – and that saved her life.
Forgotten, then rediscovered
Jaromir Weinberger composed world-famous operas in the late 1920s. Like many other Jewish artists, he fled from the Nazis into exile – then his music was all but forgotten. Now Berlin's Komische Oper is staging some of his works.
Music as a family tradition
As the descendant of a German-Swedish-Latvian-Jewish violinist dynasty, Gidon Kremer had to take up the violin – and he became famous around the world. What does the family legacy mean to him? An interview.
