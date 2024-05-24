  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas war2024 Paris Paralympics
LiteratureGermany

From Kafka to AI

May 24, 2024

Franz Kafka is one of the most widely read German-language authors worldwide. On the 100th anniversary of his death, we ask: What does “Kafkaesque” actually mean?

https://p.dw.com/p/4g9LT
Tschechien Autor Franz Kafka
Image: CPA Media/Pictures From History/picture alliance

Franz Kafka: a genius plagued by self-doubt

Franz Kafka died 100 years ago, but even today millions of readers worldwide are still captivated by his enigmatic stories. Who was this super talent? Why does he still have so many fans? And when is something “Kafkaesque”?

 

Screenshot Youtube | Introducing Sora — OpenAI’s text-to-video model
Image: OpenAI/Youtube

Deceptively real videos

Creating videos with a simple text prompt - the software SORA makes it possible. It is the next step in the AI revolution, fascinating and frightening at the same time, because the risk of such tools being misused is great.

 

DANCING HEARTBEATS - Dokumentarfilm von Lisa Wagner
Image: EPK (jip film & verleih)

Documentary film “Dancing Heartbeats”

Strong emotions and spectacular moves: three women hold their own in the male-dominated world of breakdancing. A documentary film follows them as they train rigorously, compete in international battles, and fight for recognition and equal rights.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 25.05.2024 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 25.05.2024 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 26.05.2024 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 26.05.2024 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 26.05.2024 – 15:30 UTC
SUN 26.05.2024 – 22:30 UTC
MON 27.05.2024 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 28.05.2024 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4