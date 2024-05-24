From Kafka to AI

Franz Kafka is one of the most widely read German-language authors worldwide. On the 100th anniversary of his death, we ask: What does “Kafkaesque” actually mean?

Franz Kafka: a genius plagued by self-doubt

Franz Kafka died 100 years ago, but even today millions of readers worldwide are still captivated by his enigmatic stories. Who was this super talent? Why does he still have so many fans? And when is something “Kafkaesque”?

Image: OpenAI/Youtube

Deceptively real videos

Creating videos with a simple text prompt - the software SORA makes it possible. It is the next step in the AI revolution, fascinating and frightening at the same time, because the risk of such tools being misused is great.

Image: EPK (jip film & verleih)

Documentary film “Dancing Heartbeats”

Strong emotions and spectacular moves: three women hold their own in the male-dominated world of breakdancing. A documentary film follows them as they train rigorously, compete in international battles, and fight for recognition and equal rights.

