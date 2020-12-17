From East Germany to Hollywood: Armin Mueller-Stahl at 90

Armin Mueller-Stahl was born on December 17, 1930, in Tilsit, then part of East Prussia, a former German territory that today is part of Russia. After his father died during WWII, his mother, a doctor, brought up her five children on her own.

Mueller-Stahl first studied musicology and violin performance, but dropped musical pursuits after receiving his degree, as the life of a concert violinist wasn't to his liking. He enrolled in a drama school in East Berlin but was reportedly dismissed due to "lack of talent."

Mueller-Stahl nonetheless continued to pursue acting, landing smalls roles here and there. In 1952 he received his first permanent engagement as an ensemble member at Berlin's Theater am Schiffbauerdamm. He soon after moved to the Volksbühne, one of East Berlin's most prestigious theaters.

Mueller-Stahl's stardom quickly grew. He appeared onstage and in cinema and East German TV films, becoming one of the country's best-loved and best-paid actors.

"There wasn't the same fuss about stars that there was in the West," he said later in interviews. "But there were times when I had a laundry basket full of autograph requests."

One of the DDR films Mueller-Stahl appeared in was the Western 'Tödlicher Irrtum,' literally 'lethal mistake'

Famous in both West and East Germany

Mueller-Stahl's fame also reached West Germany through films including Jacob the Liar (1974) and Naked among Wolves (1963). Both works deal with Germany's Nazi past — a theme that would remain important to the actor throughout his life.

Mueller also proved not afraid to criticize East German politics. In the early 1970s he played a Stasi agent in the East German TV series Das unsichtbare Visier ('The Invisible Visor') — a sort of "socialist anti-James Bond" — but he quit the show when it grew too political.

In 1976, he also added his signature to a resolution by prominent East German artists protesting the expatriation of Wolf Biermann, a regime-critical musician. From then on, Mueller-Stahl struggled to land any roles in East Germany, where the communist government closely controlled cultural industries.

In 1980, Mueller-Stahl, his wife and his son Christian emigrated to the West. One year later, he received the lead role in Rainer Werner Fassbinder's film Lola, having caught the famous West German director's attention with his previous work. The film, regarded as a German classic, marked the beginning of the actor's second career that would see him work with well-known European directors such as Andrzej Wajda, Bernhard Wicki, Axel Corti und Agnieszka Holland.

Mueller-Stahl co-starred alongside Barbara Sukowa in 'Lola,' directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder

Hollywood success

But the actor soon needed new challenges, and he headed to the US before the end of the decade. He made his Hollywood debut in Music Box (1989), by established director Costas-Gravas, about a Nazi death squad in WWII. It was a display of intellectual determination, as Mueller-Stahl had not mastered English.

His international acclaim grew with subsequent films that included Barry Levison's Avalaon (1990), in which Mueller-Stahl played the head of a Polish-Jewish immigrant family in the US, and Jim Jarmusch's Night on Earth (1991), an indie film that became a cult favorite and featured the actor as an New York taxi driver from East Germany.

5 actors with German accents who've made it big in Hollywood Arnold Schwarzenegger Few German-language actors have been ridiculed for their accent as much as Arnold Schwarzenegger. In turn, he managed to market his accent like no other. Today, the Austria native and former California governor says he only pretends to have an accent, because it's what his audience expects.

5 actors with German accents who've made it big in Hollywood Armin Mueller-Stahl He barely knew a word of English when he first moved to the US. That didn't matter much, because in Jim Jarmusch's 1991 film "Night on Earth," he played a taxi Driver from eastern Germany who couldn't speak English. Armin Mueller-Stahl is good at accents - he can do Jiddish and Russian. But his English is still rather poor, he says - a fact that never harmed his career.

5 actors with German accents who've made it big in Hollywood Marlene Dietrich Her English was far from perfect, but with charm and sex appeal, the German actress and singer succeeded in Hollywood. Though she worked hard at it, she never quite managed to lose her German accent. For her fans, however, how she spoke was part and parcel of the wicked appeal of the "Blue Angel."

5 actors with German accents who've made it big in Hollywood Jürgen Prochnow His biggest success, the role of a submarine captain in "Das Boot," catapulted Prochnow all the way to Hollywood. Initially, acting in English was difficult for the stage actor, but in the end, his tenacity and fastidiousness garnered him numerous roles. He was often cast as the bad guy, including in "Air Force One" and "The English Patient."

5 actors with German accents who've made it big in Hollywood Christoph Waltz In the role of Nazi Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglorious Basterds," he even overshadowed Brad Pitt. It garnered the Austrian actor his first Oscar and the hearts of Hollywood. Christoph Waltz is said to speak English with barely the trace of an accent - which hardly matters anymore, since the 59-year-old can pick and choose the roles he wants to play. He is also fluent in French. Author: Antje Binder / db



Mueller-Stahl co-wrote the screenplay for, directed and starred in Conversation with the Beast (1996), about a 103-year-old man claiming to be Adolf Hitler who is interviewed by an American historian trying to figure out if he is the actual Nazi leader.

In the early 2000s he appeared as the famous German writer Thomas Mann in the German TV hit Die Manns — Ein Jahrhundertroman ("The Manns — A Novel of the Century"). The show won best movie at the 2003 International Emmy Awards, and Mueller-Stahl's portrayal earned him a German Grimme award, Germany's top TV prize.

Mueller-Stahl played the patriarch of Jewish American immigrant family in the film 'Avalon'

Painting and maing music at 90

Though he spent many years living in Los Angeles, he is currently unable to travel back to the US. However, he has kept his house in the northwest German state of Schleswig-Holstein. It wasn't until 2011 that he was able to return to his hometown of Tilsit, today called Sovetsk.

Mueller-Stahl turned to painting in his later years, even exhibiting works at a Dresden show in 2014 (above)

In recent years, Mueller-Stahl has turned down film roles and instead dedicated himself to other arts, namely painting and his early passion, music. He released a CD of his own songs in 2011. It is his paintings and drawings, not his films, that he expects to last forever, he jokingly told DW in a 2015 interview.

"Whoever merely functions, denies himself life's adventures," he said — a life philosophy that has accompanied Mueller-Stahl for 90 years.



This article was adapted from German by Cristina Burack.