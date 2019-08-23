From destruction to rejuvenation: When forest fires are a good thing

In a rainforest like the Amazon, massive forest fires are a disaster. They irretrievably destroy the habitat of tens of thousands of plant and animal species. If the rainforest burns down, all nutrients are lost because they are stored in the plants themselves, not in the soil.

Despite the lush vegetation and the unique biodiversity, the soils are particularly barren and poor in nutrients. Thanks to the year-round warm and humid climate, fungi and bacteria immediately decompose fallen leaves or branches and the nutrients released are reabsorbed by the roots — not the soil. The thin humus layer is quickly washed out after a forest fire, and within three years of the fire nothing will grow in the exhausted soil.

Scientists describe tropical rainforests like those in the Amazon, the Congo Basin and Southeast Asia as "fire-sensitive ecosystems." About a third of all ecosystems worldwide are considered "fire-sensitive." In the past, severe fires tended to occur less often there due to the natural humidity, vegetation and structure.

Fires can be particularly destructive for rainforests such as the Amazon, which lack nutrient-rich soil

If there is a prolonged drought, however, triggered for example by the El Nino climate phenomenon or in case of purposefully started fires — needed for large-scale logging and the creation of plantations — disastrous surface fires develop quickly. The plants and animals lack a natural ability to resist and recover from fires.

Cleansing properties

As devastating as forest fires are in the rainforest, the destructive power of fire is necessary for the preservation of other ecosystems, where parts of the natural fauna and flora develop only thanks to the fires.

Regular fires give these ecosystems their distinctive structure. This is true for about three-quarters of all habitats worldwide, including the Siberian taiga, the African savannahs, the South Asian monsoon and dry forests, the Californian coniferous forests, the Australian eucalyptus forests and the Mediterranean region.

In some cases, forest fires can help to rejuvenate tree populations

Animals and plants often have a natural capacity for resistance in such fire-dependent ecosystems. The nature of the fires varies, however. In grasslands, savannahs, some forests and wetlands, only a moderately intense ground fire sweeps through, ensuring that the open landscape structure is maintained. Rare but very intense fires are characteristic of bush landscapes or forests. They consume old and diseased trees, create new habitats and ensure an ecological rejuvenation of the tree population.

Intervening in these ecosystems, for instance by preventing small fires in order to protect the population, can have fatal consequences. Over time, more and more combustible material accumulates. Even harmless fires can quickly turn into highly destructive walls of flames. This happens time and again in Australia or in the dense pine forests in the southwest of the United States, which were once grasslands.

When fires occur too frequently humans have to intervene even in ecosystems that depend on fires. In the Siberian taiga, fires have been breaking out more and more frequently due to a rise in the population and expanded development, destroying large areas of forest and releasing enormous amounts of carbon dioxide.

Drought and human intervention leaves forests such as those in northern California particularly vulnerable

Fires give new life

Many plants in the southern US, in the Mediterranean region or in Australia actually need fire to survive. The Douglas fir, a conifer species, survives most fires thanks to its thick bark — after a fire, it will sprout new shoots. The North American lodgepole pine also needs the heat of the fire to open its cones and release seeds while the Australian grass tree needs smoke to open its seed pods.

After a fire, without the usually dense treetops, more sunlight reaches the forest floor and the seedlings find enough nutrients because they do not have to compete with other plant species. Even some insect species need the fire to survive, including the larvae of the Australian fire beetle that can only develop in freshly burnt wood. Thanks to its heat-sensitive sensors, the fire beetle can detect fires from up to 50 kilometers (30 miles) away.

The jewel beetle, which lives in Europe, lays its eggs in recently burnt forests. Storks and birds of prey feast on beetles and insects made sluggish by the smoke after a forest fire.

Raging wildfires around the world The Congo Basin According to Weather Source, over 6,900 fires have been recorded in Angola and 3,400 in DR Congo this week; compared to over 2,000 in Brazil. But experts say it's difficult to compare. "Fire in Africa... is part of a cycle, people in the dry season set fire to bush rather than to dense, moist rainforest," said Greenpeace's Philippe Verbelen.

Raging wildfires around the world Bolivia Almost a million hectares (3860 square miles) of forest and farmland have been destroyed in Bolivia over the past few weeks by largely unchecked wildfires, with scientists and indigenous leaders already branding it the country's biggest disaster for biodiversity. Small farmers often practice the slash-and-burn method — known locally as chaqueo — as a quick and easy way to clear land.

Raging wildfires around the world Indonesia The start of the dry season has sparked Indonesia's worst annual fire season since 2015. A state of emergency has been declared in six provinces, including Sumatra and the Riau Islands. Like Brazil, Indonesia is home to some of our planet's oldest tropical forests, but large areas have been lost to agriculture or other commercial interests.

Raging wildfires around the world Gran Canaria, Spain A wildfire raged through the Spanish holiday island for over a week this month, threatening several parks rich in biodiversity and forcing thousands to evacuate. Spain is often threatened by massive forest fires, especially during the hot, arid summer months. Experts say climate change means these events will likely become more severe and frequent.

Raging wildfires around the world Russia Large swathes of land in Siberia have been engulfed by wildfires this season, prompting a state of emergency in four regions. Forest fires are a natural event in Siberia, but unusually warm weather this summer combined with strong winds meant a record 5.5 million hectares of forest was burning by mid-August, creating a cloud of smoke which covered a greater area than the EU!

Raging wildfires around the world Greece Greece is on high alert as hot, windy weather fuels dozens of fires across the country. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the holiday island of Samos. Fires in Greece are often blamed on people ignoring safety rules during severe weather conditions, such as throwing away lit cigarettes or barbequing outdoors. More than 100 people were killed in a wildfire outside Athens in July 2018.

Raging wildfires around the world Australia Australia is no stranger to bushfires. But they are becoming increasingly common even during the winter months thanks to warmer-than-usual temperatures. Tinder-dry conditions have forced some states to bring forward the start of the bushfire danger season to August 1. Between August 22 - 23 this year Australia recorded 768 bushfires — slightly higher than the number of blazes burning in Bolivia.

Raging wildfires around the world Arizona, United States Beginning on June 8, three wildfires in Central Arizona have burned through 14,000 acres of land. Wildfire season is usually quite active in Arizona due to its dry climate. Unless they pose a threat to human life, many fires are contained and managed rather than suppressed. On average, over 2% of the land has burned per decade since 1984 — a figure likely to increase as the climate warms. Author: Ineke Mules



Climate change is an accelerant

Climate change is bound to increase the risk of forest fires even further. In just a few decades, the southern Mediterranean region will face the risk of forest fires throughout the year. In northern Italy and the Iberian Peninsula, the forest fire season will likely start earlier and last longer. At the same time, lightning is likely to strike more often, in turn sparking more forest fires.

Forest fires cause 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, more than 30% of global carbon monoxide emissions, 10% of methane emissions and more than 85% of global soot emissions.

They contribute greatly to global warming, which in turn leads to forests becoming increasingly dry and weak. This destructive cycle often makes it easy for new fires to develop.