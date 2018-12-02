 From baubles to swastikas: Christmas tree ornaments across three centuries | Lifestyle | DW | 03.12.2018

Lifestyle

From baubles to swastikas: Christmas tree ornaments across three centuries

For the first time, a museum in Berlin is showing Christmas tree decorations over the centuries, from traditional glass baubles to Nazi emblems.

  • A painting by Eduard Geselschap showing adults and children gathered around a Christmas tree in a large living room (DHM)

    Adorning Christmas trees

    It's not Christmas without a tree

    Idyllic family life around a Christmas tree with candles is portrayed in a painting by German-Dutch painter Eduard Geselschap. Poets and writers such as Jean Paul and E.T.A. Hoffmann also describe cheerful children's play around a splendidly decorated tree in their stories. While the first Christmas trees were not originally illuminated, festive candles were a mainstay by the nineteenth century.

  • Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock as a Christmas ornament (DHM)

    Adorning Christmas trees

    From cookies to glassware

    Christmas tree decorations have a long tradition. Before the 19th century, apples, baked goods, nuts and candy canes were hung on trees. Later, shiny balls and glass decorations were added. Here, Jerusalem's famous Dome of the Rock is the motif. The delicate glass-work was created in 2018, but such works are produced by machines these days and no longer by hand.

  • A miniature Christmas tree in a care package box (DHM)

    Adorning Christmas trees

    Miniature tree in a care package

    Christmas decoration motifs changed during the First World War. Instead of colorful balls and cute angels, ornaments in the form of bombs and grenades hung on German Christmas trees. Warships and airplanes also abounded. This little tree is more traditionally decorated, and was sent to the front via the army postal service in 1914.

  • Poster of the Hitler Youth from 1939 showing Christmas decoration in front of green pine branches (DHM)

    Adorning Christmas trees

    Cooptation by the Nazis

    The Nazis liked to exploit the German love for Christmas trees for their own propaganda ends, as illustrated by this Hitler Youth poster from 1939 showing Christmas decorations marching in front of green pine branches. While Christmas balls were also adorned with Nazi symbols such as the swastika, no photo survives that documents the actual use of Nazi symbols as tree decorations.

  • A drawing of a triangle with illustrations of various Christmas tree decorations including little figures from various countries (Eric Tschernow, Berlin)

    Adorning Christmas trees

    A fusion Christmas

    Nowadays, decorations on Christmas trees in German living rooms reflect traditions from around the world. You'll find everything from angels from the Erz Mountains to heavy fir cones, Santa Clauses with a Chinese-style beard or Russia figurines. The pictured installation by Ulrich Vogl and Evi Wiedermann named Weihnachtsverspannungen (Christmas Tensions), shows the merging of cultural traditions.

    Author: Gero Schliess (als)


When you think of the Berlin's Deutsches Historisches Museum (German Historical Museum), emperors, kings and other imposing historical figures spring to mind. Few people know that the museum actually has a vast collection of Christmas tree ornaments.

A close look at the objects in the current exhibition, "Angel, Swastika, Dome of the Rock: Christmas Tree Decorations from the 19th Century until Today," reveals that such adornments can be more than merely festive, shiny decorations at Christmas time. They can be politically relevant, too.

The more than 500 objects dating from the 19th century to the present are on display from November 30 to March 3, 2019 — and they tell vastly different tales.

Ausstellung Christbaumschmuck im Deutschen Historischen Museum in Belin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

The exhibition "Angel, Swastika, Dome of the Rock" contrasts Christian and Jewish Yuletide decorations

The handmade wooden angels from the Erz Mountain region are reminiscent of pristine, idyllic scenes, while the shiny colorful balls and tinsel represent the more commercial side of Christmas. Swastikas and other Nazi emblems illustrate how the regime tried to monopolize the holiday for their own propaganda ends.

Read moreGermany: 18-meter-high Christmas tree of crates breaks world record

But the exhibition is further proof that the ornaments with which Germans have long chosen to decorate their Christmas trees are becoming ever more international due in part to globalization, migration and the internet.

Click on the above gallery for a look at more Christmas tree decorations over the centuries as part of the "Angel, Swastika, Dome of the Rock: Christmas Tree Decorations from the 19th Century until Today" exhibit in Berlin's German Historical Museum.

