'Friends' is one of the most famous TV shows in the US, with the sitcom also gaining a massive international following. Several US news outlets said Perry was found dead in a hot hub at his Los Angeles residence.

Matthew Perry, the actor best known for playing the lovable and goofy Chandler Bing on the smash hit "Friends" TV show, has died, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity news site TMZ.

The last episode of "Friends" aired in 2004 after a 10-year run, but the show remains one of the most popular TV shows to date.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

