 ′Fridays for Future′: What next? | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 21.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

'Fridays for Future': What next?

Will young people protesting around the world to demand action on the climate crisis be the vanguard of a new movement to tackle overconsumption and our throw-away society? One expert is optimistic.

Aachen Fridays for Future (Reuters/T. Schmuelgen)

For months, many young people across the globe have been protesting against their respective governments' climate policies. In Germany, the pro-environment Greens party is riding a wave of unprecedented popularity, and has announced bold new policies in addition to its climate crisis agenda. By prohibiting online firms like Amazon from destroying returned items, for instance, it is targeting our throw-away culture. DW spoke to Wolfgang Ullrich, comsumerism expert and author of the book Alles nur Konsum (All just Consumption), about whether overconsumption is the next frontier in the fight to save the planet.

DW: As young people take to the streets in Fridays for Future protests, do you think such environment movements are here to stay?

Wolfgang Ullrich: A good part of the population is in fact more environmentally aware these days. There was a focus on air travel. Now we are looking at package recycling and at plastic bags. It's intersting to see that the debate centers on consumerism, on everyday habits that we recognize are changeable.

  • A student in Cologne with a sign that reads Why study, if our future is being destroyed?

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Striking for the future

    "Why study, if our future is being destroyed?" This sign features a sentiment shared by increasing numbers of German students, who have joined young people worldwide in using Friday school strikes to call for action on climate change. The movement was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began her protests alone in front of the Swedish parliament in August 2018.

  • Demonstrators in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No time to wait

    With the 2015 Paris climate accord, nearly all of the world's countries committed to limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), by 2100. The hope is that this target will prevent the worst effects of climate disasters. Concerned by the dire predictions from climate scientists, more and more people have called for immediate action.

  • Children with climate protest signs in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Youth pressure

    Despite urgent warnings, politicians have dragged their heels on important climate decisions. It's become clear that Germany will miss its targets for 2020. Climate protection was an important factor in the European elections in late May, with the Greens winning more than 20% of the vote in Germany alone, more than double previous results. Among 18-24-year-olds, 34% backed the party.

  • Activists confront police in Hambach Forest (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Coal struggle in Hambach

    Germany's climate movement is fighting on many fronts. In recent years, activists have fought to preserve Hambach Forest in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, building treehouses to prevent the old-growth forest from being felled to make way for the mining of lignite, or brown coal. Energy giant RWE has launched legal action, and police have cleared the camp several times.

  • Protesters with signs at the Hambach Forest

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Victory, for now

    In September 2018, a few days after the camp was removed again, a court ruling suspended the clearing of the forest until late 2020, after a lawsuit by environmental group BUND. RWE has argued that the forest has to be cut in order to ensure the coal necessary for Germany's electricity supply. Around 50,000 activists celebrated the victory.

  • Activists in the brown coal mine Welzow

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Making headlines

    Protests organized by groups such as Ende Gelände have increasingly been making headlines. Thousands of young activists have come out to staged events, blocking railway tracks used to deliver coal to power plants near Cologne and occupying huge coal excavators, as seen here in the open-pit mine in the east German town of Welzow in 2016.

  • Aerial view of Neurath fired-coal power station showing large amount of fumes and pollution, Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    20 more years?

    In January 2019, after seven months of negotiations, a coal commission set up by the federal government to work out Germany's plans to phase out coal power released its findings. It recommended that Germany should continue coal mining until 2038, at the latest —far too late for the country to meet the targets of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

  • Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions Our future in your hands during the Fridays For Future movement in Berlin

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No confidence in politics

    An increasing number of young people in Germany are demanding that the government find a way to meet the 1.5-degree target. The emerging Fridays for Future movement has been getting support from longtime environmentalists, teachers, academics and parents. They have called for all German coal-fired power plants to be shut down by 2030, and for renewable energy initiatives to be vastly expanded.

    Author: Gero Rueter


Are consumers right to believe they can ease their conscience by buying organic foods or Fair Trade products?

You really have to be careful. Of course people feel they being particularly eco-conscious when they decide to do without a plastic bag, or eat less meat. Often that leads to a rebound effect, however: consumers who have a quiet conscience feel that they can ocasionally cross the line. Anyone who buys fair trade chocolate has good arguments because they make sure no one is being exploited and they support the infrastructure in an economically weak country. On the other hand, they are supporting absurd transport distances.

How can the brands and companies that feed consumerism help?

I'm critical of manufacturers who suggest everythign is fine if you buy a product. I'd like to see more honesty in that respect, companies should be more radical and put less of a stress on easing people's conscience, and more on giving them a guilty conscience.

people at Fridays for Future demo, woman holding placard (DW/G. Rueter)

A young woman makes her point at the Fridays for Future demo in Cologne on May 24

Eco-friendly decisions often mean people will have to do without something. But will people want to take the train to the nearby coast, or simply fly to their exotic holiday destination? 

That depends on whether relinquishing something can actually take on a rewarding quality. Strong brands that have quasi-cult status could cause great change. Just imagine people couldn't simply buy the next iPhone before proving that they haven't boarded a plane for two years, or volunteered 20 hours of work for the environment in their community. The status symbol wouls be so much more valuable. Companies must come up with ideas, and more clearly demonstrate social responsibility.

Is society willing to do with out?

All religions have forms of renunciation that people accept. So the question is, who in our society today has the status religions have had for a long time? Today, brands are a kind of substitute for religion, so maybe they have the power to push forms of renunciation in society or to make them attractive.

  • A woman in Pakistan carried used clothing on her head as she walks through a garbage dump area on the outskirts of Lahore

    The eco crisis lurking in your wardrobe

    Not a good look

    Fast fashion's eco impacts are worse than most consumers realize. Germany has systems in place to collect old clothing to be reused and recycled. Yet much of it is sent to countries that lack collection systems and ends up in landfill. Meanwhile, the World Bank says between 17 and 20 per cent of industrial water pollution is due to the dyeing and treatment of garments.

  • Fashion blogger Mia Marjanovic poses in front of a rosebush

    The eco crisis lurking in your wardrobe

    Making sustainability trendy

    An expanding online community of sustainable fashion bloggers is coming together to take on big questions about which brands and products are least harmful to the environment. "There are so many people I can exchange with and interact with, think about new ideas with," Berlin-based fashion blogger Mia Marjanovic says.

  • Cork bags on display at the Ethical Fashion Show in Berlin

    The eco crisis lurking in your wardrobe

    Brands that do it better

    There's plenty of information online to help consumers find sustainable products. Many bloggers advise taking the hype on a company's website with a pinch of salt. Brands tend to withhold certain information and play up minor achievements. But there are also non-profit organizations such as Rank a Brand and Ethical Consumer that provide unbiased rankings and research.

  • Second-hand clothes stalls at Owino Market in Uganda.

    The eco crisis lurking in your wardrobe

    High-end only

    Access to sustainable fashion is far from universal. Environmentally friendly garments tend to be much pricier than fast fashion. Shopping second-hand is one solution, but the eco fashion movement is keen to reach ever more consumers.

  • Models wearing black dresses and twisted pearl necklaces walk the runway during the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week, 2015

    The eco crisis lurking in your wardrobe

    Work in progress

    Brands like Stella McCartney are distinguished by their sustainable approaches to fashion. But a growing global middle class with more disposable income has driven the rise of fast fashion over the past 15 years. Advertisers harness the power of social media to sell products. The biggest challenge for sustainable fashion bloggers is sending the opposite message: Consume less!

    Author: Miriam Webber


Consumer decisions are voluntary. Do we need regulations or bans? 

Legal regulations can be helpful, but again you have to be careful because people with enough money would continue as before, while households with less money who already do without many things would face further restrictions.

Read moreThe psychology behind climate inaction: How to beat the 'doom barrier'

At the "Fridays for Future" demonstrations, you get the impression that there are more important issues than status and ownership. Are these young people a beacon of hope?

Yes they are. If they found companies in a few years, they can decide what is important to them and how they want to work. Their goals can have an impact in ways we don't have a clue about today.

Watch video 02:44

Young Germans demand government action on climate change

DW recommends

Blocked EU fails on climate pledge, despite increasing public pressure

Paralyzed by internal divisions and unable to agree on the bloc's direction, EU leaders have failed to agree on tougher climate targets. But can they afford to ignore the growing climate protest movement? (21.06.2019)  

The psychology behind climate inaction: How to beat the 'doom barrier'

Despite the urgency of a 'climate emergency' we're nowhere near fulfilling the Paris agreement. Why are we so reluctant to act? Climate psychologist Per Espen Stoknes says we need to move away from pointing blame. (24.05.2019)  

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

A burgeoning climate movement has taken hold worldwide. In Germany and other countries, young people are fighting against environmental destruction and unresponsive politicians, demanding change to head off a crisis. (21.06.2019)  

The eco crisis lurking in your wardrobe

Sustainable fashion is becoming more mainstream thanks to eco-friendly fashion bloggers and industry heavyweights doing their bit. But the turbo consumerism of the fast fashion phenomenon remains a serious problem. (17.09.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Young Germans demand government action on climate change  

Related content

Aachen Fridays for Future

Germany: Aachen hosts 'Fridays for Future' climate rally 21.06.2019

Thousands of students have protested in the German city to urge immediate action on climate change. Police have vowed to prevent other activists from blocking access to one of Germany's largest open coal mines nearby.

Irland Dublin Kinder-Demo für das Klima

Blocked EU fails on climate pledge, despite increasing public pressure 21.06.2019

Paralyzed by internal divisions and unable to agree on the bloc's direction, EU leaders have failed to agree on tougher climate targets. But can they afford to ignore the growing climate protest movement?

«Fridays for Future» - Picknick für den Klimaschutz

German political parties go green for EU 'climate election' 24.05.2019

Environmentalism and climate protection are top priorities for voters going into the European elections. But Germany's establishment parties face roadblocks when convincing voters that they've turned over a green leaf.

Advertisement

Film

A film still from GODZILLA II KING OF THE MONSTERS shows godzilla battling a snake-like creature (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' delivers creatures and destruction galore

The latest film about the dinosaur-like destroyer uses a winning forumla that harkens back to older Godzilla films. While smashing and dashing the world around him, the Japanese monster has symbolized different things.  

Books

Anne Frank Portrait (Anne Frank Haus Amsterdam )

Anne Frank's incomplete novel 'Dear Kitty' published

The Jewish girl who became posthumously famous with her diary also hoped to publish a novel. The unfinished work of the Holocaust victim — who would have turned 90 on June 12 — has been released in German.  

Music

US free jazz alto saxophone player Marshall Allen (moers festival)

How the Moers Festival became a celebration of avant-garde change

The organizers and musicians of the renowned Moers Festival are committed to promoting and exploring new soundscapes. Here's how the avant-garde music festival in the small town became legendary.  

Arts

Sebastiao Salgado photo Wauro people on boat (Sebastião Salgado/Amazonas Images)

Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

Brazil's celebrated photojournalist and documentary photographer has spent a lifetime capturing the delicate balance between people and nature — and the consequences when this balance is lost.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  