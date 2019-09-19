+++ Fridays for Future global climate strike — live updates +++

Hundreds of thousands of people were planning to participate in some 5,000 events in 156 countries on Friday, all timed to come ahead of a UN climate summit and inspired by the 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. They will culminate in New York, where Thunberg will lead a march to the UN headquarters.

All updates in Universal Coordinate Time (UTC)

07:43 Protests were already underway early on Friday in Germany, where demonstrators blocked early morning traffic in Frankfurt in the city's central Baseler Platz square.

In Berlin, hundreds of protestors got on their bicycles and drove around the center of the city as Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet ministers met to discuss possible plans to address the climate crisis.

07:04 Organizers estimated that a total of 300,000 people took part in Australian marches, which included the cities Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and the capital, Canberra.

06:30 Indonesia, Thailand, Bangladesh, and the Solomon Islands were also amongst the first nations to hold protests that day. In Bangkok, thousands gathered outside the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment to protest, while on the Indonesian island of Borneo, locals protested the devastating effects of deforestation and forest fires.

"Thailand must set a target for 100 percent renewable energy share and decarbonize by 2040, by divesting from fossil fuels and phasing out coal by 2025 to limit carbon emissions and further climate change impacts," read an open letter from protestors to the environment minister.

03:00 Thousands of people across Australia kicked off global climate protests on Friday, marking the start of what is expected to be a major day of action.

Protesters were demanding world leaders gathering for a UN Climate Action Summit act to stop an environmental catastrophe, and more locally, for government and business to commit to a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Climate change has become a particularly divisive issue in coal-rich Australia, where the conservative government has consistently failed to act in any meaningful way to combat climate change.

Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann warned students against partaking in the action, saying: "When school is sitting, students should go to school," he said.

Danielle Porepilliasana, a high school student in Sydney's inner west, said climate change was the biggest threat to her generation.

"World leaders from everywhere are telling us that students need to be at school doing work," said Porepilliasana. "I'd like to see them at their parliaments doing their jobs for once."

aw,es/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns Joining forces: Environmental groups team up Groups at the protest included #FridaysForFuture, an environmental protest movement started by activist Greta Thunberg. She sat outside the Swedish Parliament every day demanding the government take action on climate change. Her example soon sparked international school strikes. Other key groups in attendance were Greenpeace, cyclist-safety visibility group Critical Mass and Extinction Rebellion.

In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns Cyclists riding for change Critical Mass is a cyclists' environmental protest bicycle ride. It started in 1992 in San Francisco, and now Critical Mass groups are found all over the world. They organize rides in large groups that often block roads to make car drivers aware of cyclists. The Critical Mass website speaks of a "cycling culture that refuses to take a back seat to motorists."

In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns Greenpeace: In the place where change happens Greenpeace is a non-violent environmental activist group. The organization has set out a plan for the world to be on track by 2020 to keep global climate change below 1.5° C. Among other aims, the group hopes to tackle environmental degradation of forests and oceans.

In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns The death of the combustion engine? Evidence has towards the combustion engine's contribution to increasing global temperatures. The German Aerospace Center (DLR) study on car transport, commissioned by Greenpeace Belgium, concluded that to achieve a 66% likelihood of keeping global warming below 1.5°C, diesel and petrol cars must be rapidly phased out in Europe with an end to new sales by 2025.

In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns "We can't replace our lungs" Air pollution is another target for environmental activists. Air pollution has reached dangerous levels in many cities across the world and there is mounting research on the damage it inflicts on humans and fetuses.

In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns An end to SUVs According to the Greenpeace "Crashing the Climate" report into the effect of the car industry on the environment, SUVs are particularly damaging to the environment. Due to their higher weight and less aerodynamic body, SUVs produce significantly higher CO2 emissions than other cars.

In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns Down with auto-cracy Many protesters and environment groups think that governments have been too slow to enact meaningful change to ensure the Earth's temperature doesn't rise above the 2°C benchmark set by climate scientists. Author: Kate Martyr



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.