+++ Fridays for Future global climate strike — live updates +++

More than 5,000 protests are planned around the world, culminating in a New York City march led by Greta Thunberg. In Australia, young people challenged politicians to do "their jobs for once." Read the latest here.
Hundreds of thousands of people were planning to participate in some 5,000 events in 156 countries on Friday, all timed to come ahead of a UN climate summit and inspired by the 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. They will culminate in New York, where Thunberg will lead a march to the UN headquarters.
All updates in Universal Coordinate Time (UTC)
07:04 Organizers estimated that a total of 300,000 people took part in Australias marches, which included the cities Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and the capital, Canberra.
06:30 Indonesia, Thailand, and the Solomon Islands were also amongst the first nations to hold protests that day. In Bangkok, thousands gathered outside the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment to protest, while on the Indonesian island of Borneo, locals protested the devastating effects of deforestation and forest fires.
03:00 Thousands of people across Australia kicked off global climate protests on Friday, marking the start of what is expected to be a major day of action.
Protesters were demanding world leaders gathering for a UN Climate Action Summit act to stop an environmental catastrophe, and more locally, for government and business to commit to a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.
Climate change has become a particularly divisive issue in coal-rich Australia, where the conservative government has consistently failed to act in any meaningful way to combat climate change.
Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann warned students against partaking in the action, saying: "When school is sitting, students should go to school," he said.
Danielle Porepilliasana, a high school student in Sydney's inner west, said climate change was the biggest threat to her generation.
"World leaders from everywhere are telling us that students need to be at school doing work," said Porepilliasana. "I'd like to see them at their parliaments doing their jobs for once."
