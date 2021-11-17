Frida Kahlo self-portrait sells for record $35 million

The oil painting Diego y yo, which measures only 30 by 22.4 centimeters (11 by 8 inches), has been sold on Tuesday at Sotheby's auction house for $34.9 million (€30.9 million).

It was part of the prestigious Macklowe Collection, alongside works by artists including Mark Rothko, Alberto Giacometti and Jackson Pollock. The 35 lots generated over $676 million at auction.

In 1990, Sotheby's sold Diego y yo for a modest $1.4 million to New York art dealer Mary-Anne Martin. At the time, it was the first work by a Latin American artist to fetch more than a million dollars at auction.

Since then, prices for Frida Kahlo's works have risen steadily.

The early work El tiempo vuela ("Time Flies") from 1929 fetched $4.6 million in 2000, and Dos desnudos en el bosque ("Two Naked People in the Forest") went for $8 million in 2016.

The Frida cult

Her self-portraits are legendary, with Frida Kahlo looking deep into the viewer's eyes. Her hair is usually pinned up in braids and adorned with flowers. She wears hand-embroidered Mexican clothing in bright colors along with eye-catching accessories. Her iconic unibrow and faint traces of a mustache are clearly visible — two attributes that contradict conventional beauty ideals for women.

But the painter, who was born in 1907 and died in 1954, cared little about conventions.

Frida Kahlo was born to a German immigrant and a mestiza (Spanish and Purepecha) mother.

She contracted polio at the age of 6 and was injured so severely in a streetcar accident at 18 that she had to wear steel and leather corsets for the rest of her life.

Confined to bed after the accident, Frida Kahlo began painting to pass the time. It was the beginning of an unprecedented career that made her Mexico's most famous artist.

Her charisma and eventful life, as well as her focus on gender-related subjects considered taboo at the time — abortion, miscarriage and breastfeeding, among others — transformed her into a cult figure.

Many of Frida Kahlo's paintings featured topics related to women, including 'Dos desnudos en el bosque (La tierra misma)'

A passionate relationship

Diego y yo — "Diego and I" depicts Frida Kahlo's life partner, renowned Mexican painter and muralist Diego Rivera, enthroned as the third eye on the artist's head.

The painting says a lot about her relationship to the famous painter, whom she adored.

Their passionate relationship was also marked by pain and suffering. "I suffered two grave accidents in my life," Kahlo once said. "One in which a streetcar knocked me down … the other accident is Diego."

Kahlo's quip characterizes the unusual love story that connected her to the famous painter.

For Frida Kahlo, it was love at first sight with Rivera, who was 20 years her senior. She presented him with her first attempts at painting in 1928, when she was still an unknown artist.

Kahlo and Rivera's tumultuous relationship was a source of inspiration — and pain — for both

Although both were repeatedly unfaithful — Rivera's affair with her sister Cristina hit Kahlo especially hard — they stayed together. After Kahlo died in 1954 at age 47, Diego Rivera made a confession: "I realized that the best thing in my life was my love for Frida." He continued to promote her art until his death.

Diego y yo was created during Rivera's affair with Kahlo's close friend, actress María Felix, and the deep suffering of the deceived Kahlo is reflected in every brushstroke.

It is one of the last self-portraits the Mexican artist created in the 1940s. In it, her hair is wrapped around her neck like shackles and tears drip down her cheeks.





Some critics now question Frida Kahlo's clothing choices and showcasing of Indigenous artifacts

Criticism of Kahlo

Even though she has become an icon of pop culture, Frida Kahlo's work has not escaped criticism.

Indigenous author Joanna Garcia Cheran of the Purepecha people is critical of the fact that the artistic avant-garde in Mexico — including Frida Kahlo — "reflected the spirit of the times, including a mythologized Indianness in easily digestible aesthetics formulated by the white and rich elite" — and without the contribution of Indigenous peoples themselves.

For example, Kahlo liked to wear the colorful garments of the Tehuana women, and made the style popular as part of her "brand."

"Her status and ability to wear 'Indigenous' as an art practice substantially reflects her cultural role: a mestiza woman of the upper class," wrote Garcia Cheran in the US art news publication Hyperallergic.

Speaking to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Garcia Cheran stressed: "We need more Indigenous voices to bring a critical perspective to a culture that has historically excluded Indigenous perspectives."

Highlights from the exhibition Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up An iconic gaze of defiance Originally from Germany, Guillermo Kahlo, Frida's father, was a photographer who suffered from epilepsy and understood the major health setbacks his daughter experienced. Frida helped her dad in his photo studio and would pose for him, "often gazing straight at the camera with her characteristic defiance," said Ana Baeza Ruiz, a researcher for the V&A show on Kahlo. This portrait is from 1926.

Highlights from the exhibition Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up Frida in color The exhibition, titled Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up, features over 200 of the artist's personal objects, as well as paintings and photographs. "A countercultural and feminist symbol, this show will offer a powerful insight into how Frida Kahlo constructed her own identity," said Claire Wilco, co-curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. This 1939 photo was taken by Nickolas Muray.

Highlights from the exhibition Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up Traditional elements Kahlo used dress as a political statement, constructing her identity to mirror her own mestizo (mixed race) background and loyalty to her Mexican roots. The exhibition includes garments from her personal collection, such as rebozos, a traditional Mexican shawl, huipiles, an embroidered square-cut top, enaguas and holanes, floor-length skirts with flounces, as well as Pre-Columbian accessories.

Highlights from the exhibition Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up A statement-making coat Through her art and style of dressing, like this Guatemalan cotton coat, paired with a Mazatec huipil and a floor-length skirt, Kahlo turned tragedy into creativity after a streetcar accident left her with lasting physical and emotional wounds at age 18. She was convalescent for months and at that time, she taught herself how to paint.

Highlights from the exhibition Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up Supportive measures Items such as her medicine, orthopedic aids and this prosthetic leg with leather boot, featuring appliquéd silk and embroidered Chinese motifs are also on display. Kahlo owned many supportive bodices and spine braces. Some of the corsets she painted with religious and communist symbolism and tragic visuals tied to her miscarriages are also included in the exhibition.

Highlights from the exhibition Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up Facial recognition Going against mainstream beauty standards, Kahlo proudly emphasized her signature unibrow with an ebony eyebrow pencil. This and various cosmetics, still in their original packaging, are on show at the V&A exhibition. Her vibrant makeup highlighted her features, as the color portraits by photographer Nickolas Muray also show.

Highlights from the exhibition Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up Bold and beguiling Hungarian-born American photographer Nickolas Muray shot some of Kahlo's most iconic portraits. While she was married to Mexican muralist Diego Rivera, she also had a decade-long on-and-off affair with the prolific portrait photographer, and they remained friends until her death in 1954. Among the best known photos of the artist is this and the following portrait, both from 1939.

Highlights from the exhibition Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up Making her self up Flower crowns. Thick braids. Unapologetic facial hair. Chunky accessories. Vibrant ensembles. These were just some of the features Frida Kahlo personally curated to sculpt her identity — from head to toe. Through items that have never been exhibited before outside of Mexico, the show Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up, held from June 16 to November 4, 2018, glimpses into how she achieved this. Author: Sabrina Cooper



This article was updated on November 17, 2021 with the results of the auction. It was translated from German.