  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
The walrus Freya slumbers atop a sinking ship
The decision to euthanize Freya caused controversy both in Norway and abroadImage: EBU
Nature and EnvironmentNorway

Freya: Sculpture of euthanized walrus unveiled in Norway

April 29, 2023

A statue commemorating the walrus, affectionately nicknamed Freya, was unveiled in Oslo. Her antics attracted attention last year but ultimately led to authorities putting her down.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QiRH

A sculpture was unveiled Saturday in Norway of Freya, the walrus whose euthanization last year provoked public outrage.

The life-size sculpture depicts Freya lying on the rocky shore of Oslo's Kongen Marina.

The 600-kilogram (1,320-pound) marine mammal enthralled the public for months in 2022, chasing ducks and swans and sunbathing on boats struggling to support her bulk.

Norway's Directorate of Fisheries chose to put her down in August, citing signs she was experiencing stress and amid fears she posed a threat to the public who did not keep their distance as requested.

Walrus expert Rune Aae, left, and fundraiser Erik Holm, right, unveil a sculpture of the walrus 'Freya' in Oslo, Norway,
The statue was unveiled not far from where Freya last summer drew large crowdsImage: Annika Byrde/NTB/IMAGO

Animal lovers raise thousands for Freya artwork

Many denounced the decision to euthanize Freya, calling it a national shame and the outrage even spread beyond Norway's borders

An online fundraising campaign for a bronze statue of her had raised about 270,000 Norwegian kroner (around €22,800; $25,000) in a matter of days.

Erik Holm, the fundraiser's organizer, said he did it because he was "furious about the way the Fisheries Directorate and the state handled this situation."

"Beyond the issue of Freya, we need to ask ourselves how we treat animals and nature. We need to think about our relationship with wildlife," he said.

Why was Freya euthanized?

Freya — whose name refers to the Norse goddess of beauty and love — was first spotted in the waters of the Norwegian capital in mid-July 2022.

Freya the walrus sitting on a boat in Frognerkilen in Oslo, Norway, Monday July 18, 2022
Pictures and videos of Freya getting onto boats went viralImage: Tor Erik Schrøder/AP Photo/picture alliance

Her exploits, which included chasing a duck and attacking a swan, intrigued locals and made headlines in the press.

Before settling in the Oslo Fjord, Freya was spotted in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands — where she relaxed on a Dutch naval submarine — and Denmark.

Despite repeated appeals from the authorities, interested onlookers continued to approach her, sometimes with children and sometimes in the water.

Authorities had considered relocating the walrus but ultimately decided the operation was too risky and euthanized Freya.

lo/wd (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The walrus Freya slumbers atop a sinking ship

'Freya' the walrus stirs up a Norwegian town

'Freya' the walrus stirs up a Norwegian town

Hundreds of kilometers from her home in the Arctic Circle, a large walrus has been causing trouble since taking a fancy to sunbathing on boats. That's a tad awkward as the vessels are on the smaller side, while Freya — at 700 kilograms — is a whole lotta mammal.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 23, 202201:18 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Sudanese refugees ride donkeys towards the boundary with Chad

How the Sudan crisis threatens the entire Sahel

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Voters celebrate the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe in 2018

Zimbabwe: Top court rejects bid to delay elections

Zimbabwe: Top court rejects bid to delay elections

Politics16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A colorized black and white photo of a group of people, in Nazi uniforms and civilian clothing, standing around a bonfire.

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

Literature18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

an old man, hands on his hips, stares up at the burnt remains of a residential complex

Pulitzer Prizes for Ukraine war coverage

Pulitzer Prizes for Ukraine war coverage

Conflicts13 hours ago12 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrians stage a protest against Bashar al-Assad regime within the 10th anniversary of the Syrian Civil War in Idlib, Syria on March 15, 2021..

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A file photo of the US Treasury Department building

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

Business11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

teacher with students

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

ConflictsMay 8, 202302:51 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage