Fresh rallies held globally on eve of October 7 anniversary

A pro-Palestinian protest drew tens of thousands in Morocco's capital while similar rallies took place around the world. Munich, London, and Melbourne were among many cities that also saw pro-Israel demonstrations.

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel rallies were held in several cities globally on Sunday on the eve of the anniversary of the October 7 attacks on southern Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Hamas terror attack killed 1,200 Israelis and 250 people were taken hostage. Israel's subsequent military campaign in Gaza has so far killed over 41,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Sunday's events followed demonstrations on Saturday in several European cities, including London, Berlin, Paris and Rome. Other events are scheduled throughout the week, including several on Monday.

Huge crowd in Morocco in support of the Palestinian cause

Tens of thousands of people joined a rally through Morocco's capital, Rabat, in support of Palestinians and against the country's normalization of ties with Israel.

The protest was organized by the National Action Group for Palestine, a collection of leftist groups and the Islamist Justice and Development Party.

Protesters held Palestinian flags and banners as they moved toward the parliament building.

They denounced the kingdom's decision in 2020 to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel as part of the US-led Abraham Accords and called on authorities to sever those ties.

Sunday's protest in Rabat called on Israel to end its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon Image: Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo/picture alliance

Many participants chanted phrases including "Resistance does not die" and "The people want an end to normalization."

The North African country's government has called for "the immediate, complete and permanent halt to the Israeli war on Gaza."

Rabat has not publicly discussed reversing normalization.

Berliners hold rival demonstrations for second day

Meanwhile, hundreds of demonstrators marched in Germany's capital Berlin in support of Israel ahead of Monday's anniversary.

A group of police officers escorted the demonstrators, who marched behind a banner that read, "Against all antisemitism," while others waved Israeli flags.

Rally participants chanted "Free Gaza from Hamas!" and "Bring them home," a reference to the nearly 100 hostages still held by Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Some in the crowd held up photos of some of the hostages.

Alongside the rallies, prayers and vigils took place in Berlin, including in front of the Kreuzberg Synagogue.

Israeli flags were on display in Berlin as well as banners urging an end to antisemitism Image: Ralf Hirschberger/AFP/Getty Images

Around 3,500 people marched in the Kreuzberg neighborhood earlier Sunday in solidarity with Palestinians in Berlin, police said.

Demonstrators chanted "Gaza you are not alone" and carried signs that read "Nothing justifies genocide" and "Free Gaza."

A police spokeswoman said the start of the protest was "very turbulent," but added that later the situation was "by and large civilized."

Police clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters in Berlin over banned slogans or symbols Image: Christian Mang/REUTERS

The demonstration concluded in the nearby district of Neukölln, where police said the situation intensified again to the point it had to disperse the crowd.

"Participants tried to break through barriers and attacked our officers at scale, among other things with bottles and stones," police said online. "As a result, the demonstration was broken up at its closing location in Neukölln."

In the Bavarian capital of Munich, police said between 30,000 and 50,000 people marched to show solidarity with Israel and against antisemitism.

Rallies were also held in the German cities of Dusseldorf and Hamburg with further demonstrations expected Monday in Frankfurt.

Germany, like the United States, Israel and several other countries, classifies Hamas as a terrorist organization.

October 7 anniversary rallies held in London, Sydney and Melbourne

Thousands of people gathered at a memorial in Hyde Park, in central London, for the victims of last year's October 7 Hamas attack against Israel.

Attendees waved Israeli flags and "bring them home" placards with the faces of hostages still held by Palestinian militants in Gaza.

One of the speakers was Mandy Damari, whose daughter Emily was taken hostage by Hamas.

Speaking at the memorial, Damari said: "One year has passed and she is still in hell. How is it she is still in prison?"

Several Jewish groups and the Israeli Embassy in London organized the event.

Protesters in London wore Israeli flags and held up photos of the hostages held by Hamas Image: Hollie Adams/REUTERS

A day earlier, tens of thousands held a pro-Palestinian march in London, calling for a cease-fire and demanding that the UK government stop arms sales to Israel.

London's Metropolitan Police spoke of a "significant" operation to manage the marches and memorials planned over the weekend and on Monday.

In Australia, thousands of people on Sunday protested in support of Palestinians and Lebanon in several cities including Sydney, while a pro-Israeli rally also took place in Melbourne.

mm/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)