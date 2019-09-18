Fresh protest draws Russians out against Kremlin 'repression'

Around 20,000 people rallied in central Moscow demanding the release of political prisoners. Several opposition activists are in jail after a summer of protests that sparked a harsh crackdown on dissent by the Kremlin.
Thousands of Russians on Sunday chanted "Let them go" during a protest in central Moscow demanding the release of opposition activists jailed recently for dissent.
Demonstrators demanded a halt to the "repression" of anti-government politicians and activists after some received sentences of up to four years. Many attendees held up photos of those being incarcerated.
Those detained were sentenced for taking part in illegal protests during the northern hemisphere summer, others are being prosecuted for crimes such as violence against police officers, which protesters say are trumped up.
Authorities said some 20,000 people took part in Sunday's rally, which was authorized by the mayor's office. There were no arrests.
Read more: Russian celebrities and priests show support for jailed actor
'No fair hearing'
"No one can get a fair hearing in Russian courts — injustice and lawlessness can happen to anyone now," opposition politician Lyubov Sobol told protesters over a sound system from a raised stage.
Top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny also attended the rally, his first time at a demonstration since he was released from jail last month. He was held for 30 days for repeatedly organizing unauthorized public gatherings.
Read more: Russia: Police raid offices, homes tied to Navalny, protests
The current wave of demonstrations was triggered in July by the refusal of authorities to allow Sobol and several others to participate in local Moscow elections on September 8. Some potential candidates were rejected on technicalities, such as disqualified signatures.
Violent response criticized
When crowds of around 50,000 people began to gather each weekend demanding democratic reforms, a sometimes violent crackdown ensued, with some 2,000 people detained.
Read more: Moscow protests: 'It is our civic duty to go out on the streets'
During Moscow's city council vote, the dominant United Russia party, associated with Putin, lost about a third of its seats in those pollsbut preserved its leading position.
mm/jlw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
An estimated 4 million people took to the streets this week for the global climate strike. But in Moscow, one demonstrator has been protesting alone for months, pushing for climate awareness and to create a movement. (27.09.2019)
A Russian parliamentary committee will urge Russia's government to revoke DW's license to work in the country, claiming that the German broadcaster violated local laws. DW has rejected the accusations. (27.09.2019)
A Moscow court has sentenced Vladislav Sinitsa to prison for a tweet promoting "extremism" and "violence." The blogger is one several Russians jailed in the wake of mass anti-government protests. (03.09.2019)
Young and old gathered in central Moscow on Saturday to demand a free and fair election. Nearly 700 people were detained in the latest opposition rally but the protesters who spoke with DW said they wouldn't be deterred. (04.08.2019)
Parties tied to the ruling United Russia have retained their majority in Moscow despite flagging support. Protests and the exclusion of opposition candidates put the poll under intense scrutiny. (09.09.2019)
Celebrities, teachers and even priests have called for Russian actor Pavel Ustinov to be freed. Many of them have sided with the recent anti-government protests in Moscow and are calling for an independent judiciary. (19.09.2019)
Tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of central Moscow to protest the upcoming city council ballot. Independent and opposition candidates have been barred from running. (10.08.2019)