Fresh anti-government protests in Kenyan capital

PoliticsKenyaFresh anti-government protests in Kenyan capitalCraig Crowther07/02/2024July 2, 2024Young people angry about soaring living costs rally in Nairobi to demand President William Ruto's resignation. The protests come despite Ruto's decision to withdraw a controversial finance bill. In recent unrest, dozens of people have been killed.