Frequently Asked Questions about the DW Global Media Forum

Q. What will the Global Media Forum 2022 be about and where can I register?

A. The 15th edition of the DW Global Media Forum on Shaping tomorrow, now will take place on June 20 and 21, 2022 both at DW headquarters in Bonn, Germany and online. It is not yet possible to register, so save the date and we will let you know here on our website, via our newsletterand on our social media channels once registration is open.

Q. Where can I watch the conference recordings from the Global Media Forum 2021 and the previous years?

A. You can watch all sessions and talks on our Youtube channel at any time.

Q. I have attended Global Media Forum in previous years. But my login information from last year is not working. What should I do?

A. To register for the Global Media Forum, each participant must create a new account each year. According to data protection regulations, the account information will only be stored shortly after the event takes place and is then deleted. That is the reason why each participant must create a new account each year, even if they have attended previous conferences.

Q. Can someone else complete my online registration for me? Can I complete the online registration for someone else?

A. For security reasons, we request each participant provide personal information to complete their registration, such as ID, passport number and home address. It is therefore best that each participant complete their own registration.

Q. I will be attending the Global Media Forum and would like to report on the event. How do I receive relevant press information?

A. Information and press releases regarding Deutsche Welle and the Global Media Forum can be found at the DW press website. If you require further assistance, please contact the DW corporate communications team at communication@dw.com. To subscribe to the Global Media Forum newsletter, please follow this link.

Q. I don't work in journalism. Can I still attend the DW Global Media Forum?

A. Yes, we encourage and welcome interdisciplinary exchange and will be delight to have representatives of all kinds of backgrounds attend our events.

Want to know more about our conference? Get an overview on the Global Media Forum website.