France: Sixth night of unrest sees relative calm

07/03/2023 July 3, 2023 Firefighter dies in parking garage fire

A firefighter has died after working to put out burning cars in the Saint-Denis suburb of Paris, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter.

The fire brigade had rushed to extinguish a fire in an underground parking garage where multiple cars were ablaze.

Darmanin said that the 24-year-old man died overnight despite receiving rapid treatment from fellow firefighters.

According to French daily Le Parisien, the young man had suffered a heart attack.

The minister did not say whether the incident was directly related to the unrest in France.