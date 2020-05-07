 French Resistance member Cecile Rol-Tanguy dies aged 101 | News | DW | 09.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

French Resistance member Cecile Rol-Tanguy dies aged 101

President Macron has paid tribute to Rol-Tanguy, describing her as a "freedom fighter." She became known for risking her life fighting against Nazi occupation of Paris during World War II.

Cecile Rol-Tanguy (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Guay)

French Resistance fighter Cecile Rol-Tanguy, who risked her life during World War II battling to free Paris from the Nazis, has died at the age of 101.

She died on Friday at her home in Monteaux as commemorations took place to mark the anniversary of Nazi Germany surrendering, with the news made public the following day.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday paid his "respect and recognition for this freedom fighter" on Twitter.

Rol-Tanguy joined the Resistance at 21 years of age, calling for rebellion on the day the Nazis moved in to occupy the French capital in June 1940.

Together with her husband, Henri Rol-Tanguy, she started working as a liaison officer for the French Forces of the Interior (FFI). The two of them had to keep their relationship and their activities secret while using fake identities.

In August 1944, when her husband was the leader of FFI fighters, she worked alongside him to create a command post in an underground shelter in Paris. Later that month, they composed a leaflet calling citizens to arms in Paris, which was liberated six days later.

Only woman at parade

When Resistance leader Charles de Gaulle marched in a victory parade down the Champs-Elysees on August 26, 1945, Rol-Tanguy was the only woman at the reception the general.

Rol-Tanguy later helped highlight the roles of women who heroically fought for France during the war. She received the Legion of Honor, France's highest distinction, in 1984. Her husband died in 2002.

Watch video 01:31

Russia holds scaled-down Victory Day celebration

jsi/rc (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Senegal Französischer Offizier mit Kolonialsoldat

Africa's forgotten World War II veterans 07.05.2020

More than a million African soldiers served in colonial armies in World War II. Many veterans experienced prejudice during the war and little gratitude or compensation for their services afterwards.

Belgien Fluss Schelde aus der Luft

Belgium blames France for tons of dead fish in Schledt river 30.04.2020

Belgium has accused French authorities of a slow response to a leak at a French sugar beet refinery. Large amounts of beat pulp leaked into the river, prompting a frantic attempt by Belgian authorities to save the fish.

Frankreich Paris Polizisten bei Anti-Terroreinsatz

French police watchdog to investigate 'racist' incident 27.04.2020

France's interior minister has promised an investigation into police behavior, after footage emerged of officers making racist remarks while carrying out an arrest.

Advertisement