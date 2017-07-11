French prosecutor opens probe into NSO Group's Pegasus spyware

The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the suspected widespread use of spyware made by the Israel-based NSO Group to target journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents.

An investigation published on Sunday by 17 media organizations, led by Paris-based nonprofit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said spyware made and licensed by the company had been used to hack thousands of smartphones.

Investigative news website Mediapart, which filed a legal complaint with the prosecutor, said in a series of tweets that Morocco's secret services had used Pegasus to spy on two of its reporters. Moroccan officials have, however, published an official statement rejecting what it called "unfounded and false allegations."

The Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement on Tuesday that it had opened a probe into a variety of charges, including violation of privacy, illegal use of data and illegally selling spyware. The investigation doesn't name a suspected perpetrator but is aimed at determining who could eventually be sent to trial.

NSO denies spyware use

An investigation by a global media consortium identified thousands of individuals in 50 countries who were allegedly selected by NSO clients for potential surveillance by the software.

The consortium identified the targets from a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers obtained by Forbidden Stories and rights group Amnesty International.

NSO has said its product was only sold to vetted government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime. NSO Group denied that it ever maintained "a list of potential, past or existing targets," and called the report "full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories."

lc/msh (AP, Reuters)