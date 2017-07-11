French presidential election: Voters head to the polls — live updates

France is bracing for the final round of presidential election on Sunday

President Emmanuel Macron is leading in opinion polls

Voting starts at 0600 GMT, first results estimates expected at 1800 GMT

Many voters expected to hand in blank ballots

France is gearing up to choose between President Emmanuel Macron and far-right opponent Marine Le Pen in the country's presidential runoff after a bitterly contested and polarizing election campaign.

Incumbent Macron is in the pole position in the final vote on Sunday, with all opinion polls indicating a win for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist.

There are projections of a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.

Stark choice between Macron and Le Pen

As war batters Europe's east, foreign policy is one of the key issues in the elections along with concerns over inflation in the EU's second-largest economy.

Macron took power with a victory over Le Pen in 2017, but is now struggling to shake his image of an out-of-touch elitist.

The so-called yellow-vest movement in 2018 was triggered by his business-friendly policies and tax cuts for the wealthy.

Meanwhile, Le Pen from the far-right National Rally party has campaigned on a hard line on immigration and upholding traditional French identity, as well as helping struggling households.

But Le Pen has a history of supporting Vladimir Putin and opposing the EU. While she has tried to moderate her stances ahead of the latest vote, she has also pledged to take France out of NATO's integrated command and work on a rapprochement with Russia as soon as the Ukraine war is over.

Newspapers call on readers to vote for Macron

Several French media outlets urged voters to reelect Macron in the second round of the presidential election on Sunday.

Daily newspaper Le Parisien questioned whether, with the war in Ukraine, it was "appropriate to vote for a populist candidate who would, by her will to break with the past, add to this great crisis."

Meanwhile, Conservative dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro warned against voter complacency amid Macron's lead in the polls.

"There is only one way to help prevent the candidate of a far-right party, Marine Le Pen, from coming to power on Sunday: vote for her opponent Emmanuel Macron," Le Monde said in its editorial.

"Neither abstaining nor staying away will be useful in any way to save our country from the worst," the paper said.

