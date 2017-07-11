French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.

Macron took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared" and will isolate himself for seven days, according to the statement. "He will continue to work and take care of his activites at a distance," it added.

"The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today," the statement said. "This diagnosis was made following an PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms."

In light of the diagnosis, Macron is set to cancel all of his upcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon.

His office is also currently in the process of identifying those who he may have had contact with, to inform them of the situation. The statement did not list his symptoms.

Over 2.4 million cases have been recorded in France since the start of the pandemic.

