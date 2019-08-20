 French police thwart attack on G7 summit | News | DW | 20.08.2019

News

French police thwart attack on G7 summit

French authorities have arrested five people suspected of planning an attack on this weekend's G7 summit in Biarritz. The meeting of world leaders has proved to be a magnet for left-wing protest movements.

French police officers look over Biarritz, France (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/J. Gilles)

Five people have been detained in France on suspicion of planning an attack on this weekend's G7 summit, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The suspects, who included "black bloc" anti-capitalists, were arrested on Monday for posting messages online encouraging attacks on a hotel accommodating police gendarmes during the August 24-26 talks. Four were released a day later.

Tight security

French President Emmanuel Macron, who will host global leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump for the three-day meeting, warned that security measures in Biarritz would be "unprecedented."

The glitzy French resort will be transformed into a security fortress for the weekend. Trains will not serve the stations in Biarritz or the neighboring resort towns, and its airport will be closed to scheduled flights.

At least 13,000 security forces have reportedly been deployed to protect the leaders and their delegations.

"The aim is to have maximum security with a minimum of disruption. We will not tolerate any unrest. If it happens, we will respond," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Tuesday.

  • Anti-WTO Protest Seattle Battle of Seattle (Getty Images/K.Stallknecht)

    A brief history of the anti-globalization movement

    'Battle of Seattle'

    The "Battle of Seattle" in 1999 marked the unofficial start of the anti-globalization movement. Organizing under the radar, this new protest movement burst onto the scene with tens of thousands taking to the streets - and shutting the city down. Protesters criticized the World Trade Organization (WTO) as promoting a "race to the bottom" in terms of environmental, human rights and labor standards.

  • WTO protesters in sea turtle customes (Getty Images/AFP/J. G. Mabanglo)

    A brief history of the anti-globalization movement

    Teamsters and turtles - together at last

    The Seattle actions brought together a broad coalition, with rank-and-file labor unionists marching arm-in-arm with environmentalists. Previously at odds over jobs, the two factions now faced a common enemy: corporate dominance and the unchecked quest for corporate profit. International financial institutions promoting free trade became the symbols - and targets - of this broad new movement.

  • Carnival against Capital demo in London (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A brief history of the anti-globalization movement

    London: carnival against capital

    "Think globally, act locally" is one of the slogans of the anti-globalization movement. Demonstrators organized protests as street parties in response to a crackdown from authorities and made calls to decentralize and globalize. As the G8 met in Cologne in June 1999, "J18" protests also took place in London and Eugene, Oregon. The emphasis on having fun drew many young people into the movement.

  • Burnding car at G8 in Genoa in 2001 (Getty Images/AFP/G. Julien)

    A brief history of the anti-globalization movement

    Genoa: Escalation and turning point

    In 2001, thousands protested the G8 under the slogan "another world is possible." This alternative vision was against environmental destruction and the growing gap between rich and poor. Indeed, a criticism of the anti-globalization movement was that it was against so much - but what was it for? Protests in Genoa were marked by clashes between security forces and increasingly militant protesters.

  • Bleeding protester being led away by police at the G8 Summit in Genoa in 2001 (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Monteforte)

    A brief history of the anti-globalization movement

    Things get real

    As many as 20,000 policemen sought to keep the demonstrations under control - in vain. The legacy of Genoa included innumerable injuries, and even one fatality: Police shot dead the Italian Carlo Giuliani in a street battle. For years afterward, such summits were held in increasingly remote - and defendable - locations. For the protesters, this symbolized how they served - above all - the elite.

  • Skyline of Doha (Getty Images/ANOC/M. Runnacles)

    A brief history of the anti-globalization movement

    WTO in Doha

    In 2001, the WTO met in Doha - for protesters, hard to reach - and with Qatar not exactly known to vaunt free speech. Was the era of mass anti-globalization demonstrations over? Doha's slick and elite image added fuel to the accusation that such institutions were insulating themselves against popular movements.

  • A protester stands in front of police officers during a march against the G20 and the G8 summits in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on 26 June 2010 (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Ilnitsky)

    A brief history of the anti-globalization movement

    Toronto: More mass arrests

    The G20 summit in Toronto in 2010 went down in history - as the scene of Canada's largest mass arrest. Police cracked down violently on demonstrators, arresting more than a thousand people - who were mostly later release without charge. The mass false arrests here had followed similar actions: in Washington at IMF/ World Bank protests in 2002, and at the FTAA protest in Miami in 2003.

  • Anti-G7 protest in Munich (Getty Images/AFP/C. Stache)

    A brief history of the anti-globalization movement

    'Secret' environment conference

    In 2015, the G7 meeting at Schloss Elmau in Bavaria - likewise a remote and defendable location - took up a number of environmental topics, such as threats to the world's oceans. G7 countries vowed to more effectively and intensively work on fighting waste in the seas. Environmental topics appeared to have broken through to agendas that previously had been dominated by economic ones.

  • Angela Merkel speaking at C20 meeting in Hamburg (Reuters/F. Bimmer)

    A brief history of the anti-globalization movement

    Tempering the powder keg

    For the G20 to set its 2017 meeting in the major metropolis of Hamburg could be seen as a reconciliation. Currently in the rotating presidency of the G20, Germany has been praised by civil society groups for its attempts to engage, such as here at the "Civil20" meeting in June. Climate change is at the top of Germany's G20 agenda - reflecting increasing concern over the issue worldwide.

  • G20 summit protest camp in Hamburg (picture-alliance/Zumapress/J. Widener)

    A brief history of the anti-globalization movement

    Camping for the movement

    In Hamburg, urban camping should reduce the environmental footprint of protesters - although a conflict over whether to allow such camping within the city has been a bone of contention. Again, 20,000 police will attempt to keep order during the summit. An atmosphere similar to that of a summer music festival is tempered with serious undertones as protests get underway.

  • Greenpeace action against coal in Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Marks)

    A brief history of the anti-globalization movement

    Walking the talk

    As the most polluting fossil fuel, coal is a clear target. Greenpeace activists pulled alongside the Chinese coal freighter "Golden Opportunity" in Hamburg's port to point out Germany's hypocritical position on the topic. Similar actions are surely to come - learning from the anti-globalization movement, the climate justice movement has built a broad coalition. It's not just eco-freaks anymore!

    Author: Hannah Fuchs, Sonya Angelica Diehn


Napoleon's passion

Despite the security measures, left-wing activists plan to hold a rally in nearby Bayonne brandishing presidential portraits of Macron seized from public institutions around the country under the slogan "Take down Macron."

The Hotel du Palais, built for Napoleon III's Empress Eugenie, whose enthusiasm for Biarritz turned it into a major resort, has undergone a 60-million-euro ($67-million) facelift ahead of hosting the world leaders.

The G7 meeting has proved to be a magnet for left-wing protest movements, attracting anti-capitalists, environmental activists, pro-refugee groups and many more.

kw/rc (AFP, dpa)

