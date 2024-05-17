French police kill man who tried to set fire to synagogue

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said police fatally shot an armed individual who was trying to set fire to a synagogue in the city of Rouen in Normandy.

"National police in Rouen neutralized early this morning an armed individual who clearly wanted to set fire to the city's synagogue," Darmanin said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.Local authorities that the man approached police armed with a knife and a crowbar.

"It is not only the Jewish community that is affected. It is the entire city of Rouen that is bruised and in shock," Rouen Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol said on X.

He said that there were no victims besides the attacker.

Rouen prosecutors said that they had opened investigations into the fire at the synagogue, as well as a separate probe into the circumstances of the death of the man killed by police.

France recently raised its alert status to its highest level.

France has the largest Jewish community in Europe.

The country has seen an increase in anti-Semitic incidents since the start of the war between Israel and the Hamas militant Islamist group on October 7.

Earlier this week, red hand graffiti was painted onto France's Holocaust Memorial, an act described by President Emmanuel Macron as "odious anti-Semitism."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

sdi/ab (AFP, Reuters)