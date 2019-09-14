 French police fire tear gas, arrest yellow vest protesters | News | DW | 21.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

French police fire tear gas, arrest yellow vest protesters

French authorities have warned against yellow vest protesters infiltrating climate demonstrations planned in Paris. Thousands of police were on the streets of the French capital to disperse protesters.

Protests in Paris (Reuters/P. Rossignol)

French police fired tear gas to clear protesters in central Paris on Saturday as the capital was placed under high security to prevent yellow vest protesters and anarchists from disturbing a climate protection march.

The yellow vest movement emerged 10 months ago but the often violent weekly protests petered out over the summer.

More than 7,000 police officers were deployed in central Paris and authorities banned protests in an area including the presidential palace, government and parliament buildings, the Champs-Elysees, the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame Cathedral.

Police in riot gear dispersed several hundred protesters demonstrating in the banned areas and made at least 39 arrests.

President Emmanuel Macron, who has sought to quell the yellow vest protests with some concessions on wages and taxes, urged "calm" on Friday ahead of the demonstrations.

"It's good that people express themselves," he said, but they should not disrupt a climate protest and cultural events also scheduled for Saturday.

The protests also coincide with the annual European Heritage Days weekend, when public and private buildings normally off-limits to the public are open to visitors.

Climate activists are demonstrating Saturday afternoon in Paris.

The hard-left Workers Force union is also holding a separate march against the retirement reform.

cw/sms (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Paris hit by anti-Macron transport strikes

Public transport workers in France's capital, Paris, have walked off the job in protest over a planned pension reform. It is the first major action against President Macron's plan for a "universal" pension system. (13.09.2019)  

+++ Fridays for Future global climate strike — live updates +++

Some 5,000 protests have taken place around the world, culminating in a New York City march led by Greta Thunberg. From Australia to Thailand to Germany, young people challenged politicians to act. Read the latest here. (20.09.2019)  

Despite Macron's plans, French yellow vests keep on going

President Emmanuel Macron's plans for tax cuts, higher pensions and reform of the civil service have failed to satisfy yellow vest protesters. Thousands took to the streets on Saturday. (27.04.2019)  

Yellow Vest protesters revive rallies across France

Police in Montpellier blamed clashes between police and protesters on radical "Black Bloc" activists. Smaller, peaceful protests took place in a number of other cities across France. (08.09.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Frankreich Zusammenstöße bei «Gelbwesten»-Protest in Nantes

Violent 'yellow vest' protests break out in Nantes 14.09.2019

Protests in the western French city of Nantes grew violent as police fired tear gas in clashes with protesters. At least 18 people have reportedly been arrested by police.

Frankreich Gelbwesten Proteste in Paris

Inside Europe: Have the Yellow Vests run out of steam? 13.09.2019

With the French back at work after summer holidays, the yellow vests are vowing to turn this month into a "Black September" of protests. But they've gotten off to a shaky start. Those attending last weekend's demonstrations counted in the thousands, not tens of thousands like before. Is this the end of the yellow vests? Lisa Bryant reports from Paris.

Frankreich Gelbwesten Proteste in Montpellier

Yellow Vest protesters revive rallies across France 07.09.2019

Police in Montpellier blamed clashes between police and protesters on radical "Black Bloc" activists. Smaller, peaceful protests took place in a number of other cities across France.

Advertisement