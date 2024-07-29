  1. Skip to content
CrimeFrance

French police arrest far-left extremist after rail sabotage

July 29, 2024

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said far-left extremists may have been behind an attack on the long-distance train network that coincided with the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iqj5
A TGV train in Paris
An attack on the French rail network halted TGV high-speed trains on FridayImage: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/picture alliance

Authorities in France have reportedly arrested a far-left extremist on Monday after a major attack against the rail network that disrupted high-speed trains over the weekend.

The AFP news agency said the far-left activist was arrested at a "railway site," according to police sources.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also said on Monday that the saboteurs' methods bore the hallmarks of far-left extremists.

"We have identified the profiles of several people," Darmanin told France 2 TV.

"This is the traditional type of action of the ultra left," he added.

Major attack on French train lines ahead of Olympics

However, Darmanin warned against jumping to conclusions because the perpetrators could have been manipulated.

"We must be cautious," he said.

High-speed trains up and running

High-speed trains were operating back to normal on Monday after the attack disrupted transport over the weekend, coinciding with the opening of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In response, Darmanin said that 50 drones, 250 rail security agents and 1,000 maintenance workers were deployed to tighten security along the 28,000-kilometer (17,400-mile) high-speed train network.

Darmanin also confirmed that authorities arrested 45 members of the Extinction Rebellion direct action environmental group.

More to follow...

zc/rc (Reuters, AFP)

