French Open: Roger Federer withdraws

Swiss Tennis legend Roger Federer pulled out of the French Open on Sunday, opting not to contest his last-16 tie against Italy's Matteo Berrettini due to a need to rest following knee surgery.

"After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation, it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on the road to recovery," said the 39-year-old in a statement.

"I am thrilled to have gotten 3 matches under my belt," he added. "There is no greater feeling than being back on court."

Tournament organizers at Roland Garros said they regretted Federer's decision, with tournament director Guy Forget saying: "We were all delighted to see Roger back in Paris, where he played three high-level matches. We wish him all the best for the rest of the season."

Federer had hinted at a withdrawal immediately after his third-round victory over German number three Dominik Koepfer (7:6, 6:7, 7:6, 7:5) on Saturday night, wondering: "I don't know if I'll be able to play. Is it too risky to place more pressure on my knee? Would this be a good time to take a rest?"

On Sunday, he decided that three matches at his first Grand Slam since the Australian Open in 2020 were enough, having undergone two knee operations in the intervening 18 months.

He had earlier indicated that he saw the clay court season as a warm-up for Wimbledon at the end of June. "See you on the grass!" he had tweeted to Britain's Andy Murray earlier on Sunday.

