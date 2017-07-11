French MP Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

Olivier Dassault, French MP and son of industrialist Serge Dassault, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The 69-year-old, a lawmaker with the center-right Republicans party, was killed in Calavdos in Normandy, northern France, French media said.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to him on Twitter.

Dassault was seen in a public engagement on Friday in Beauvais near Paris with Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin.

He was born on June 1, 1951 in Boulogne-Billancourt, a plush Parisian suburb.

Dassault was worth an estimated €5billion, according to Forbes Magazine.

His two brothers and his sisters are amongst the heirs to the Dassault fortune.

The family made its money in the avaivtion and defense sectors, before branching out into media assets.

The Dassault Group counts right-leading French daily Le Figaro amongst the publications that it owns.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.