French MP Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

Olivier Dassault, French MP and son of industrialist Serge Dassault, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The 69-year-old, a lawmaker with The Republic on the March party, was killed in Calavdos in Normandy, northern France, French media said.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to him on Twitter.

Dassault was seen in a public engagement on Friday in Beauvais near Paris with Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.