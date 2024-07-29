French minister says rail sabotage has hallmarks of far left

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said far-left extremists may have been behind an attack on the long-distance train network that coincided with the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Authorities in France are leaning toward the likelihood that far-left activists were responsible for a sabotage of the country's long-distance rail network on Friday.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday that the saboteurs' methods bore the hallmarks of far-left extremists.

"We have identified the profiles of several people," Darmanin told France 2 TV .

"This is the traditional type of action of the ultra left," he added.

However, Darmanin warned against jumping to conclusions because the perpetrators could have been manipulated.

"We must be cautious," he said.

The incident halted high-speed TGV trains around the country on the day of the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Darmanin also confirmed that authorities arrested 45 members of the Extinction Rebellion direct action environmental group.

