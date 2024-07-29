  1. Skip to content
CrimeFrance

French minister says rail sabotage has hallmarks of far left

July 29, 2024

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said far-left extremists may have been behind an attack on the long-distance train network that coincided with the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iqj5
A TGV train in Paris
An attack on the French rail network halted TGV high-speed trains on FridayImage: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/picture alliance

Authorities in France are leaning toward the likelihood that far-left activists were responsible for a sabotage of the country's long-distance rail network on Friday.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday that the saboteurs' methods bore the hallmarks of far-left extremists.

"We have identified the profiles of several people," Darmanin told France 2 TV.

"This is the traditional type of action of the ultra left," he added.

Major attack on French train lines ahead of Olympics

However, Darmanin warned against jumping to conclusions because the perpetrators could have been manipulated.

"We must be cautious," he said.

The incident halted high-speed TGV trains around the country on the day of the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Darmanin also confirmed that authorities arrested 45 members of the Extinction Rebellion direct action environmental group.

More to follow...

zc/rc (Reuters, AFP)

