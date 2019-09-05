French man wanted for murdering family arrested in Scotland

Police in Glasgow arrested a French businessman Friday suspected of murdering his family in 2011.

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes, who comes from an aristocratic family, had been the subject of an international arrest warrant, and French media reported he was caught after an acquaintance tipped off police that he was going to Scotland.

French media reported that he had been identified by his fingerprints after landing in Glasgow.

After the de Ligonnes family disappeared in the western French city of Nantes, police discovered five bodies buried under the terrace of their home. Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes was the only family member not discovered, and became the prime suspect for the murders.

French prosecutors said he killed his family "methodically" by shooting them twice at close range in the head, before rolling them in lime and burying them in cement.

He was nearly caught last year in the southern French region of Var, after witnessness reported seeing a man resembling him.

wmr/dr (AFP, AP)