French man on death row in Indonesia set to go home

French national Serge Atlaoui is set to go home after he spent two decades on death row in an Indonesian prison for alleged drug offenses.

A French national who was sentenced to death for alleged drug-related offences in Indonesia almost two decades ago was set to go home on Tuesday, according to authorities at the Indonesian prison.

Why was Atlaoui allowed to return to France?

Serge Atlaoui was sentenced to death in 2007. But France stepped up pressure following the sentencing and Atlaoui won a last-minute reprieve from execution in 2015.

Atlaoui made a direct plea to the Indonesian government last December to be returned home, requesting to serve the rest of his sentence in France.

The 61-year-old father of four is reportedly suffering from cancer. On January 24, Jakarta and Paris agreed to his transfer.

In the agreement, Jakarta said Atlaoui was allowed to return on "humanitarian grounds" because he was ill. The French national has been receiving hospital medical treatment on a weekly basis.

Atlaoui escorted to airport to catch Paris-bound flight

Atlaoui was driven from Salemba prison in Jakarta and escorted to the city's main airport on Tuesday, as he prepared to board a commercial flight due to land in Paris on Wednesday morning.

Once he is in France, Atlaoui will be presented to prosecutors "and most likely detained while awaiting a decision on the adaptation [of his sentence]," his lawyer Richard Sedillot told the French AFP news agency.

"Serge is happy and calm," Sedillot said. "But he is going to need a little bit of time to reorganize himself."

Atlaoui has been needing regular medical treatment for his cancer diagnosis Image: Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo/picture alliance

Arrested in 2005, Atlaoui was accused of being a "chemist" involved in the manufacturing of the psychedelic drug MDMA in a factory on the outskirts of Jakarta.

He has maintained his innocence over the past 19 years, and his lawyers say he worked as a welder at the factory and had no understanding of the nature of the chemicals on the premises.

Indonesia's strict drug laws

Indonesia is notorious for its significantly harsh drug laws, which are among the toughest worldwide.

But in recent times, foreign prisoners were transferred back to their countries. Jakarta is considering new rules on prison transfers and amnesty in its attempt to ease congestion in overcrowded prisons.

Indonesia in December transferred home the five remaining members of the "Bali Nine" drug ring to serve their sentences in their home country of Australia, at Canberra's request.

Filipina inmate Mary Jane Veloso, arrested and sentenced to death in 2010 after the suitcase she was carrying was found to be lined with 2.6 kilograms (5.7 pounds) of heroin, was reunited with her family in December after nearly 15 years on Indonesia's death row.

Mary Jane Velose, a Filipino drug convict on death row, was sent home late last year Image: Humas Kemenko Hukum, HAM, Imigrasi dan Pemasyarakatan

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar