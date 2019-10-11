French man arrested in Glasgow is not murder suspect: inquiry source

Results of a DNA test from a French man apprehended at Glasgow airport do not match murder suspect Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes, a source close to the investigation said Saturday.

"The test turned out negative," the source told AFP news agency.

The Associated Press, citing a French police spokesman, said a fingerprint test by French and Scottish investigators also gave a negative result, .

Authorities apprehended the suspect at Glasgow airport in Scotland on Friday. They believed he was Dupont de Ligonnes, a French man who is the main suspect in the killing of his wife and four children in April 2011.

Their bodies were later discovered, buried outside their house in Nantes, western France, with gunshots to their heads.

French police have been searching for Dupont de Ligonnes ever since the incident, and the case has been an ongoing source of fascination to the French public, with several twists and false leads.

kmm/tj (AP/AFP)

