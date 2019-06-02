 French inventor fails ′Flyboard′ crossing of English Channel | News | DW | 25.07.2019

News

French inventor fails 'Flyboard' crossing of English Channel

The Frenchman apparently "missed" a refueling stop halfway into his attempt and fell into the water. He had planned to make the trip in less than half an hour by traveling at a speed of 140 kilometers per hour.

Frankreich | Franky Zapata | Flyboard (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Spingler)

French inventor Franky Zapata on Thursday plunged into seawater while making the bold attempt to cross the English Channel on his Flyboard Air, a jet-powered hovering device he created.

Zapata was expected to make the roughly 35-kilometer (21.5-mile) crossing from Sangatte, France to Dover, England in less than half an hour by traveling at a speed of 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour).

However, while attempting to make a midway refueling stop, his hoverboard appeared to have hit part of a boat-mounted landing platform, effectively knocking him over into the water, a Zapata team member told French media.

"It is a huge disappointment," a member of his team told French TV channel BFM. "He made his rendez-vous with the refueling boat but he must have missed the platform by just a few centimeters."

Zapata was successfully rescued and did not sustain injuries, according to initial reports.

Read more: Electric scooters' rollout off to a bumpy start in Germany

Franky Zapata hovers over a crowd in northwestern France

Despite concerns from French authorities, he managed to take-off and complete the first leg of the trip without any issues

'New way of flying'

The aviation enthusiast had chosen Thursday for his attempt as it marked 110 years since French pilot Louis Bleriot made the first flight across the English Channel in 1909.

Ahead of the English Channel attempt, he said wind strength "could make the crossing more complex."

"We created a new way of flying," Zapata told reporters. "We don't use wings. You are like a bird; it is your body that is flying. It is a boyhood dream."

Zapata made waves when he hovered over Paris' Place de la Concorde earlier this month as part of France's Bastille Day military parade.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the defense ministry is looking at ways to integrate Zapata's invention into the country's armed forces.

Read more: Stratolaunch: World's largest aircraft completes first test flight

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Frank Zapata hovers over Place de la Concorde during a French military parade

Franky Zapata became a worldwide sensation when he hovered over central Paris carrying a rifle during a military parade

France: Bastille Day parade showcases European military cooperation

German Chancellor Merkel and other European leaders have highlighted their shared defense potential on Bastille Day amid rifts with the US. Troops from 10 countries participated in the annual Paris parade. (14.07.2019)  

Electric scooters' rollout off to a bumpy start in Germany

Germany is seeing a transportation revolution, as electric scooters win over new riders with their speed and ease. But a spike in accidents involving the new vehicles has sparked concern among police and medical experts. (08.07.2019)  

Stratolaunch: World's largest aircraft completes first test flight

The Stratolaunch aircraft is designed to launch satellites and eventually passengers into space. The plane has two fuselages, 28 wheels, six engines and a wingspan almost double that of an Airbus A380. (14.04.2019)  

