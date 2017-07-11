French house pioneers Daft Punk announce split

Daft Punk are splitting up after 28 years making music together, the spokesperson for the two-person band said on Monday.

Parisian producers Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo made the announcement by posting an eight-minute video clip titled "Epilogue" to their Facebook page.

The DJs have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with “One More Time, “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger'' and “Get Lucky."

They released their debut album in 1993.

More to come...