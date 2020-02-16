 French health minister to run for Paris mayor after sex tape scandal | News | DW | 16.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

French health minister to run for Paris mayor after sex tape scandal

Agnes Buzyn is President Macron's nominee to become mayor of the French capital. Last week, Benjamin Griveaux abandoned his bid after being embroiled in a sex tape scandal.

Agnes Buzyn (picture-alliance/APF/A. Jocard)

French President Emmanuel Macron moved quickly to draft in Health Minister Agnes Buzyn as his party's candidate for Paris mayor on Sunday after his previous nominee stood down following a sex tape scandal.

Buzyn, a leading hematologist and prominent health administrator, has four weeks to try and make up ground with the municipal elections taking place on March 15.

Meanwhile, Macron's office announced 57-year-old Buzyn would be replaced as health minister by Olivier Veran, a 39-year-old lawmaker and neurologist from Grenoble.

Read moreHungarian mayor resigns after yacht orgy video

Arrests made after sex tape leak

In the Paris mayoral bid, Buzyn replaces Macron confidant Benjamin Griveaux, who pulled out last week after intimate videos and private messages he allegedly sent to a third party were posted on the internet.

Griveaux was already trailing in opinion polls behind outgoing Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo, 60, and conservative Rachida Dati, 54, when he abandoned his bid on Friday after he allegedly sent images of his genitals to a woman who was not his wife. He subsequently filed a complaint with police.

French police in turn arrested a couple, Russian protest artist Piotr Pavlensky and his partner, implicated in the leaking of the sex tape that ended Griveaux's campaign.

French revenge porn law stipulates that the publishing of pornographic images without the consent of the originator is punishable by up to two years in prison along with a fine of €60,000 ($65,000).

Watch video 01:28

Paris could ban Airbnb ahead of 2024 Olympics

jsi/nm (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Coronavirus: France announces first COVID-19 death in Europe

The French health minister has reported the first death from COVID-19 in Europe. It is thought to be the first death from the virus outside of Asia. (15.02.2020)  

Brexit: The UK's last day in the European Union — as it happened

As the European Union bids farewell to the UK, the EU chiefs have warned: "Strength does not lie in splendid isolation but in our unique union." Follow us live as we track this momentous day. (31.01.2020)  

Paris knife attack in park treated as terror-related

Police in a Paris suburb shot a man dead after he went on a rampage with a knife, killing one person and injuring two others. French anti-terror investigators have now taken over the investigation. (03.01.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

On climate change, Pittsburgh and Paris share the same planet  

Related content

Russland Künstler Pjotr Pawlenski

France: Russian artist and partner held over political sex tape 16.02.2020

The release of a sex tape that ended the mayoral ambitions of a Macron ally has led to the arrest of a Russian artist and his partner. The artist said he shared the images to fight political "hypocrisy."

Frankreich | Macron's Regierungssprecher Benjamin Griveaux

Macron ally leaves Paris mayor race over alleged sex video 14.02.2020

French President Emmanuel Macron's preferred candidate for Paris mayor has withdrawn his bid over a leaked sex video. Benjamin Griveaux resigned from a ministerial job last year to take part in the mayoral race.

Katar Doha | Präsident des ungarischen Olympiakomitee Zsolt Borkai

Hungarian mayor resigns after yacht orgy video 06.11.2019

Despite being re-elected, prominent Hungarian mayor Zsolt Borkai said he was stepping down from his post after he was featured in an explicit sex tape. Borkai was also kicked out of Orban's Fidesz party over the scandal.

Advertisement