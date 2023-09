09/13/2023 September 13, 2023

Teaser: Minister for European Affairs, Laurence Boone, says when it comes to relations with African nations, France "is there when they want us", but that Paris isn't 'telling anyone what they should do'. Ms. Boone was speaking to DW in Strasbourg as the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, delivered her State of the Union speech.