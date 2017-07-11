French government hands in resignation

The Elysée Palace said in a statement that Philippe would handle government affairs until a new Cabinet was named.

"A new prime minister will be announced in the coming hours," the French presidency told AFP news agency.

The move paves the way for a government reshuffle, which was widely expected as French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to boost his credentials with disillusioned voters. Macron aims to reorient his final two years in office.

On Sunday, Macron's centrist political party En Marche collapsed in municipal elections across the country. Although Macron enjoys popularity at the European level, his image domestically has suffered from a series of setbacks, including the yellow vest protests and labor reforms.

