 French forces in Mali kill extremist leader | News | DW | 06.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

French forces in Mali kill extremist leader

France's Defense Ministry has confirmed the death of a leader of the West African Islamic extremist group JNIM. The group is one of many militant groups with links to "Islamic State" and al-Qaeda.

France's Barkhane counter-terror mission, archive image from 2016 (Getty Images/AFP/P. Guyot)

An archive image from 2016 showing French soldiers in Mali

French military forces in Mali have killed Ali Maychou, the head of a West African Islamic extremist group, France's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

French Defense Minister Florence Parly said via Twitter that Maychou, the No. 2 in command of the of Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) extremist group, was killed on October 9.

"Ali Maychou, a religious leader, recruiter and mastermind of several attacks, incited hate," Parly wrote.

Maychou was a former radical Imam who was added to international sanctions list by the United Nations for his links to the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) militant group and al-Qaeda.

France, the former colonial power in the region, has been fighting against JNIM and other extremist groups in Mali and other countries in Africa's Sahel region, a sparsely-populated area south of the Sahara which stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea. JNIM is responsible for attacks on Malian and French troops as well as UN peacekeepers.

Violence by Islamist militants has proliferated in the Sahel in recent years, with many groups linked to al-Qaeda and IS. The groups use central and northern Mali as a launch pad for attacks across the region.

Last week, at least 53 soldiers were killed in a terror attack in the Indelimane area of Mali near the border with Niger. IS, whose leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was recently killed in Syria, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Some 50 nations currently deploy more than 13,000 soldiers and 1,700 police in Mali. Germany has 840 soldiers in the West African country, though its mandate for the Bundeswehr as part of the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA allows for 1,100. 

Watch video 03:04

Displaced Malians forced to live on a landfill

dv/se (Reuters, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Is al-Shabab looking to Ethiopia?

Al-Shabab has mostly struck Kenya when attacking outside of Somalia's borders. But after recent arrests of alleged al-Shabab fighters in Ethiopia, is the Islamist group turning to Ethiopia as a new target? (16.10.2019)  

German defense minister's Africa visit plagued by domestic squabbles

An organizational snafu between two of Germany’s highest-profile politicians overshadowed new policy goals in Africa and fueled speculation of what is to come in a post-Merkel era. (08.10.2019)  

Who was the 'Islamic State' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi?

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi transformed the "Islamic State" from an insurgent group into the global terror organization it is known as today. DW examines the life of a man who was the world's most-wanted criminal. (27.10.2019)  

Trump confirms 'Islamic State' leader al-Baghdadi killed in US operation

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a special forces operation in the Syrian province of Idlib, according to the US president. His death is considered a crippling blow to the once-influential militant group. (27.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Displaced Malians forced to live on a landfill  

Related content

Burkina Faso - Anschlag auf Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou

Burkina Faso threatened with famine caused by terrorism 10.09.2019

As the death toll of jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso climbs, the UN and the Red Cross say nearly 300,000 people have been forced to flee their homes. Half a million people no longer have access to health care.

Deutschland Zeichnung Chanukkaleuchter

Anti-Semitism on the rise in the EU 14.10.2019

Research clearly shows that anti-Semitic abuse and violence is increasing in the EU. Following last week's anti-Semitic attack in Halle, Germany, the EU has urged decisive action. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.

Hassan Nasrallah

UK moves to ban membership of Hezbollah under anti-terrorism laws 25.02.2019

The UK is planning to join the US, Canada, France and the Arab League in banning all wings of Hezbollah because of its destabilizing Middle East influence. The move would affect the Shiite group's political wing.

Advertisement