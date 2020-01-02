French firefighters shocked to find mutilated body in freezer

Firefighters found the dismembered body of a woman in a freezer in her home in central France after they responded to a house fire, according to French news agency AFP.

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the body belonged to 83-year-old Liliane Martin who, originally from the Paris region, had moved to the Haute-Vienne department of France after having fallen in love with the area.

Firefighters were called on New Year's Day to put out a fire in the isolated hamlet in Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat.

They managed to extinguish the fire, which was contained in a single room, but were unable to find any of the house's occupants.

After searching the property, they were shocked to discover the body of an 83-year-old woman in a freezer, one source with knowledge of the investigation said, according to AFP.

"We are upset. We were having fun for the New Year while this poor woman was being cut up," Jeannine, a neighbor, told Le Parisien.

According to Le Parisien, a body part believed to belong to the victim was found in a nearby barn.

Police later questioned the woman's grandson.

Grandson in police custody

The grandson, in his 30s, reportedly made conflicting statements to the police and was detained for further investigation.

“An hour before the fire in the house, I met the sister and the niece who were worried as they did not have any news [of the victim]. Her grandson was the only one present there at the time ... he had said that his grandmother had lost her dog and had gone looking for her, ” Le Parisien quoted Henri-Bernard Laumonier, a friend of the victim, as saying.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted as part of the police probe.

"She was a woman with a good heart ... She had felt a little lonely since the death of her husband two years ago. She did a lot for her two children and her grandchildren," Laumonier said. "This kind of story, you would never imagine it happening next to your home."

