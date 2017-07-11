French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98 — family

The French fashion designer Pierre Cardin died at a hospital in Neuilly, west of Paris, on Tuesday at the age of 98, his family told news agency AFP.

Cardin was born in Italy in 1922 but emigrated to France as a young child.

Cardin founded his own fashion house in 1950 and in the following decades he built up a global business empire.

He was hailed for his visionary creations such as the futuristic Space-Age-inspired styles that he was well-known for in the 1960s and 1970s.

He was also credited with bringing stylish clothes to the masses, popularizing the turtleneck sweater for men and bodysuits for women.

this is a breaking news story and will be updated