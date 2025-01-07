French far-right former leader Jean-Marie Le Pen dies

Jean-Marie Le Pen, once the leader of France's far right, has died at the age of 96.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the firebrand co-founder of the French far-right National Front party, has died aged 96, French media reported on Tuesday.

Le Pen rocked France's political establishment when he unexpectedly reached the presidential election run-off vote against Jacques Chirac in 2002.

A polarizing figure in French politics, Le Pen gained popularity and harnessed votes with his fiery rhetoric against immigration and multiculturalism. His extreme stances attracted both staunch support and widespread condemnation.

His statements, including Holocaust denial, led to multiple convictions and put his political alliances under strain.

A major figure in French politics for decades, Le Pen was a wily political strategist and talented orator able to win over crowds with his anti-immigration message.

The son of a Breton fisherman, he made Islam, and Muslim immigrants, his main target, blaming them for France's economic and social problems.

As a former paratrooper and Foreign Legionnaire, he fought in Indochina and Algeria.

Le Pen was succeeded as leader by his daughter, Marine, who in 2011 rebranded the party to shed its "demonized" image and widen its electoral appeal. She ran for the presidency three times and also expelled her father from the party in 2015 for antisemitism.

