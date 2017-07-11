French ex-president Sarkozy faces corruption verdict

Judges will decide on Monday whether French former President Nicolas Sarkozy is guilty of corruption after he allegedly tried to bribe a top lawyer with the promise of a job in Monaco.

Prosecutors are seeking a jail term for the 66-year-old, who has faced multiple graft accusations since leaving office in 2012.

They say he tried to obtain information about a separate probe into alleged financial impropriety in his party by offering to help judge Gilbert Azibert secure a well-paid legal adviser role in the principality.

Nicolas Sarkozy is the first modern French head of state to actually appear in court

Sarkozy told the court he had "never committed the slightest act of corruption".

The graft and influence-peddling charges — among several legal cases against him — carry a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to €1 million ($1.2 million).

'Paul Bismuth' and the tapped phone calls

The case for the prosecution rests on conversations between Sarkozy and his former lawyer, Thierry Herzog.

It is known as the "wiretapping case" in France, because investigators tapped phone calls between the pair between 2013 and 2014.

They were investigating claims that Sarkozy took illicit payments from the L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt.

Liliane Bettencourt's links with Sarkozy were under investigation at the time.

He used a fake alias "Paul Bismuth" during the calls in which he discussed Judge Azibert with Herzog.

The ex-president is reportedly heard saying: "I'll get him promoted, I'll help him."

Prosecutor Celine Guillet said it had been established "with certainty" that judge Azibert transmitted confidential information about the Bettencourt case to his friend Herzog.

One conversation "overwhelmingly" showed that Sarkozy had promised to intervene to get Azibert a post in Monaco, she said.

Sarkozy's lawyer Jacqueline Laffont lashed out at the flaws and "emptiness" of the prosecutor's accusations. She said the tapped conversations had been just "chats between friends".

Lawyers for the former head of state also point out that Azibert never landed a job in Monaco, but prosecutors argue that French law says an offer or promise can constitute corruption.

Sarkozy's legal woes

Sarkozy has been swamped with legal woes since he left office. He was eventually cleared of the charges against him in the Bettencourt affair.

But a probe into allegations that he received millions of euros from Libya to fund his 2007 presidential campaign is ongoing.

At that time, the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi was in power.

Ziad Takieddine has since withdraan the allegations he made against the ex-French president.

Sarkozy's main accuser, the French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine, has since retracted his claim of delivering suitcases full of cash from the Libyan leader.

The long-running legal travails helped sink Sarkozy's comeback bid for the 2017 presidential vote.

Sarkozy, a lawyer by training, says the French judiciary bears a grudge against him over his attempts to limit judges' powers during his time in office.

He retired from politics in 2018, but the former president made a series of public appearances last summer to promote his new book.

Lines of fans queued at bookstores all over France to have him sign his latest memoirs, The Time of Storms, which topped bestseller lists for weeks.

jf/msh (AFP, Reuters)