French doctor apologizes for 'Africa' coronavirus test idea

Paris intensive care doctor Jean-Paul Mira apologized Friday for suggesting the testing in Africa of a "repurposed" tuberculosis vaccine as a COVID-19 beater during an expert chat with a colleague on television.

"Africa isn't a testing lab," replied retired Ivory Coast football star Didier Drogba, and a Moroccan lawyers' collective had said it would sue Mira for racial defamation.

French group SOS Racisme said Africans aren't guinea pigs and France's CSA broadcast ethics watchdog said it had received a complaint.

Paris' clinic network, including Mira as head of intensive care at its Cochin hospital, on Friday quoted him as saying: "I want to present all my apologies to those who were hurt, shocked and felt insulted by the remarks I clumsily expressed."

On Wednesday, in a broadcast on the channel LCI, Mira discussed the rush to find anti-coronavirus vaccines with Camille Locht, research head at France's National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), based in Lille.

Watch video 02:01 Share Life on lockdown across globe Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3aOKp Coronavirus crisis: How is life changing around the world?

Their focus was BCG, a vaccine against tuberculosis used for decades to help shield health workers and reputed to reduce suffering from respiratory illnesses among children as well as mitigating asthma and autoimmune diseases.

Mira posed the question: "… shouldn't we be doing this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no intensive care, rather as was done with certain studies on AIDS, where things are tested on prostitutes because it's known that they are highly exposed (to HIV)?"

Locht replied: "You're right, we are thinking in parallel by the way about a study in Africa with the same kind of approach, (but) it doesn't prevent us from being able to think about a study in Europe and Australia at the same time."

She was referring to a BCG vaccine trial in Australia among some 4,000 health workers.

Spanish, French, German and Dutch research entities, including INSERM, are also preparing trials using genetically-modified vaccines.

Radboud University in the Netherlands said the BCG vaccine did not directly protect against the coronavirus but could boost immune systems among patients and health workers and ease infections by the new Sars-CoV-2 virus.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Johannesburg is staying home At an apartment building in Hillbrow, an inner city suburb of Johannesburg, residents looked on as police on the streets tried to enforce the nationwide lockdown

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Keeping each other at arm's length In front of a supermarket in Yeoville, Johannesburg, social distancing measures still have room for improvement. Since March 27, strict measures have been implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. New seating arrangements at the shops In a shopping center close to Pretoria, chairs are spaced far apart to ensure that customers can maintain a safe distance from one another while they wait. Only food and other essentials can be bought and sold countrywide.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. No gatherings, no alcohol The government has put a stop to public gatherings of all kinds in South Africa — and banned the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. But not everyone got the message: Eight men ended up at the police station in Johannesburg over game of cards.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Military deployed to residential areas The South African National Defence Force was sent to patrol the country's streets. Soldiers will be given police powers during the lockdown, President Ramaphosa said.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Strong-arm measures Reports suggest that police and security forces have used tear gas and rubber bullets on those who defy the lockdown. Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has condemned the violence and warned of consequences.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Protection for the homeless A homeless woman was seen being escorted by the police and taken to a meeting point in central Johannesburg. The government had announced that safe accommodation would be provided to all homeless people during the lockdown.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Everything is coming to a halt The train depot in downtown Johannesburg is full as rail travel has been canceled for the duration of the lockdown. Taxis and buses are still allowed to operate under certain conditions and to transport essential services staff.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Lockdown until mid-April The COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa is expected to continue until at least April 17. The Heatlh Ministry has put the number of confirmed cases at 1,353 so far. However, mass testing will be carried out in the coming days, according to President Ramaphosa. Author: Jan Philipp Wilhelm



ipj/dr (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.