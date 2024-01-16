French court rules Lafarge can be probed over Syria crimes

Lafarge allegedly paid millions to militants like the so-called "Islamic State" group in order to keep running its operations in Syria during the civil war. The company faces legal battles in France and the US.

France's highest court ruled on Tuesday that cement maker Lafarge could be held liable for complicity in crimes against humanity in Syria.

The company previously acknowledged that it paid nearly €13 million ($14.2 million) to middlemen to keep its Syrian cement factory running in 2013 and 2014, long after other French firms had pulled out of the country.

Lafarge was being investigated in France until an appeal was lodged by its Swiss parent company, Holcim.

The ruling on Tuesday was a procedural hearing that upheld a decision by a lower court to throw out this appeal.

It now clears the way for a multi-year investigation into the company's activity in Syria can continue.

In the US, Lafarge pleaded guilty to charges that it paid millions to the so-called "Islamic State" group and Nusra Front.

Campaigners hail 'partial victory'

In a statement, Lafarge said the decision was a "legacy issue" and that it was addressing "through the legal process in France."

As part of the same case, the court also ruled that investigations about Lafarge allegedly endangering its employees in Syria should be closed because French labor law did not apply abroad.

A lawyer for the French campaign group Sherpa, which has lodged a criminal complaint against Lafarge, characterized the ruling on Tuesday as a "partial victory."

"The confirmation of the indictment for complicity in crimes against humanity is a key step towards Lafarge one day being tried for these acts," Anna Kiefer said.

"However, the annulment of the indictment for endangering the lives of others is a major setback for the recognition of the risks that Lafarge posed to Syrian employees."

