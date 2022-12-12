  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Eric Ciotti
Eric Ciotti has espoused nationalist views on immigration and French identityImage: Quentin Veuillet/NurPhoto/picture alliance
PoliticsFrance

French conservatives elect hardliner as leader

2 hours ago

Eric Ciotti, who hails from the wealthy southern city of Nice, has railed against immigration. He will be tasked with reviving the electoral prospects of the center-right Les Republicains.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Knyx

Eric Ciotti has been elected the next leader of France's formerly heavyweight conservative party Les Republicains (LR) after winning the second round of party membership voting on Sunday.

Ciotti, who said he wanted to stop what he calls a "migratory invasion" of France, won 53.7% of the vote against Bruno Retailleau, a senator who scored 46.3%, LR acting chairwoman Annie Genevard said.

Party in decline

Dating back to post-WWII hero Charles de Gaulle, the LR party has had presidents from Jacques Chirac to Nicolas Sarkozy.

But its nominee, Valerie Pecresse, won just 4.78% of the votes in April's presidential election, with its grassroots support switching to either centrist President Emmanuel Macron or far-right candidates. 

However, the 62 Republican MPs play a key role in the French parliament, where Macron's minority government often needs their support to pass legislation.

Immigration major issue in French election

Far right views on immigration

Ciotti is an MP from the southern city of Nice who is best known for his hardline views on immigration and French identity which are close to the far right's.

His program proposes to "rehabilitate the value of work, fight against violence and disorder in the streets, stop the migratory invasion and the rise of Islamism."

During a bid to become the LR presidential candidate for this year's election, he vowed to defend "Jewish-Christian" France against an "invasion" of migrants and proposed a "French Guantanamo" Bay for Islamic extremists.

dh/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Landmines piled up in Kherson

Ukraine updates: Kherson marks 1 month since liberation

Conflicts12 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Moroccan fans celebrate victory against Portugal

World Cup 2022: 'Impossible' is not Moroccan

World Cup 2022: 'Impossible' is not Moroccan

Soccer18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A crowd of enthusiastic football fans in Kolkata, India, waves various flags.

Kolkata in the grips of football fever

Kolkata in the grips of football fever

Soccer20 hours ago03:06 min
More from Asia

Germany

An person taken into police custody durin a raid against the Reichsbürger in Karlsruhe. December 7,2022

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Queues of cars at the border between Croatia and Slovenia

Schengen zone: Croatia gleeful, Bulgaria, Romania dismayed

Schengen zone: Croatia gleeful, Bulgaria, Romania dismayed

PoliticsDecember 10, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Flags were set in March during the first Negev Summit attended by the US Secretary of State, alongside Foreign Ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco, in March 2022

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Viktor Bout boards a private jet in Abu Dhabi en route to Moscow

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police escort supporters of former President Pedro Castillo in a march at the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage