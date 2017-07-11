French bus driver dies after passengers assaulted him over face mask rules

A bus driver who was attacked in southwestern France by passengers who refused to wear face masks died on Friday, his family told French news agency AFP.

Philippe Monguillot, 59, was the victim of an "extremely violent" assault on Sunday, which left him brain dead, said Marc Mariee, deputy public prosecutor of the Basque city of Bayonne.

"We decided to let him go. The doctors were in favor and we were as well," one of the victim's daughters, Marie, told AFP.

Four men targeted Monguillot in Bayonne on Sunday evening after he asked three of them to wear masks and tried to check another man's ticket. In France, passengers on public transport are required to wear face masks as part of coronavirus restrictions.

After the assault, the four men made a run for it and hid in one of the men's apartment, according to police.

Two men — aged 22 and 23 and who were previously known to police — have been charged with attempted murder. The other two have been charged with failing to help a person in danger, and another with attempting to hide a suspect, the local prosecutor's office said. All have been placed in custody.

Bayonne prosecutor Jerome Bourrier told AFP that he would ask for the charges to be changed to take into account Monguillot's death.

Silent protest march

Monguillot's family had organized a silent march in his honor on Wednesday. Thousands of people, all dressed in white, took part in the protest march in Bayonne.

The march began from the bus stop where the attack took place.

Philippe Monguillot's wife and daughters organized a protest march in his honor

Regional bus services were disrupted as drivers made use of their right to refuse to work in the aftermath of the assault.

According to local operators, bus drivers will resume work on Monday under reinforced security including the deployment of security agents on board the buses.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is scheduled to travel to Bayonne on Saturday to meet Trambus drivers and discuss issues concerning security.

