French boats stage protest off Jersey in fishing row

A fleet of French fishing boats sailed on Thursday for a protest off the island of Jersey, amid an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

In recent weeks, tensions have increased between Paris and London as French fishermen say they are being prevented from operating in British waters due to complications in obtaining licenses.

A website that tracks marine traffic showed around 25 French vessels off the Jersey port of St. Helier on Thursday morning.

'This is not a blockade'

The fishermen were not seeking to stop local fishing vessels from operating nor block access to the port, Reuters news agency cited a representative for the Normandy regional fishing committee, which helped organize the protest.

"The objective is to express our unhappiness about the restrictive measures that were imposed," the representative, Hugo Lehuby, told Reuters by telephone. "This is not a blockade," he added.

AFP news agency quoted another fisherman as saying "it's a peaceful protest."

Banners and messages were visible on some of the fishing boats, which approached the harbor for a few minutes in the early morning before turning away. Two Jersey boats joined the demonstration, according to the Jersey Evening Post.

Navy ships deployed

The British government had sent two Navy patrol ships to monitor the situation on Jersey amid concerns that the planned demonstration would blockade the port.

While the British naval vessels observed the protest from a distance, France sent two Navy ships to waters near Jersey in a tit-for-tat move, French media reported.

France "won't be intimidated" by the deployment of British Navy ships, France's European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told AFP on Thursday.

AFP cited a spokesperson for the coast guard on the Channel as saying that one of the French boats was a gendarme police vessel and the other a maritime administration patrol boat.

Britain sent two Royal Navy vessels, HMS Severn and HMS Tamar, to patrol the waters around Jersey

What is the fishing row?

Jersey had implemented new rules requiring fishermen to submit their past fishing activities to receive a license to continue operating in its waters.

Last week, Britain granted fishing authorization to 41 French ships with unilaterally imposed conditions, including the time French vessels could spend in its waters.

French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said that Paris was ready to take "retaliatory measures" if necessary.

France raised the prospect of cutting off electricity to the island, a move that British officials said was "completely unjustified.''

Jersey and the other Channel Islands are closer to France than to Britain. The island receives most of its electricity from France.

Fishing rights and access to each other's waters proved an emotive issue both in the Brexit campaign, and later in the negotiations between the UK and the EU.

More than once during the Brexit process, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has opted for some fishy photo ops

fb/msh (AFP, Reuters)