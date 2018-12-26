 French barrel sailor crosses Atlantic, arrives in Martinique | News | DW | 09.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

French barrel sailor crosses Atlantic, arrives in Martinique

A 72-year-old French man has bobbed his way across the Atlantic in a bright orange barrel. Now he wants to cross the Pacific, also in a barrel.

Jean-Jacques Savin climbs out of his pumpkin-like barrel

A French adventurer successfully crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a plywood barrel, completing his journey on Thursday.

Jean-Jacques Savin landed on the Caribbean island of Martinique having left the Canary Islands on December 26.

He already declared his mission a success on April 27 when his resin-coated barrel drifted into the Caribbean after 122 days at sea at 5,800 kilometers (3,600 miles) traveled. His journey was propelled only by ocean currents.

Read more: French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin barrels across the Atlantic

Five days after he announced his success, he was plucked out of the ocean by an oil tanker and taken to the Dutch island of Saint-Eustache (Caribbean). He and his barrel were then taken by tugboat to the French overseas French territory of Martinique.

"It was an exhilarating voyage but also quite risky," Savin said after embracing his partner Josyane for the first time since his journey began.

Savin survived the journey on freeze-dried food, the occasional freshly caught fish, and supplies donated by ships he came across during the voyage.

He had a modest fan base on social media who could follow his floating adventure via a GPS tracker and regular updates on social media.

Jean-Jacques Savin sits alone at the bottom of the barrel

The barrel measured 3 metres (10 feet) long and 2.10 metres across, with 6 square metres (65 square feet) inside.

Read more: Man completes first unassisted solo trek across Antarctica

After his arrival he told his social media followers he was happy to enjoy a meal of eggs.

"My first few steps were difficult, it felt like being drunk," Savin wrote in a post.

"It was my first hot shower with soap in 127 days... They offered whatever meal I wanted, I asked if it was possible to have two fried eggs."

His friend told AFP news agency he was surprised that Savin had not lost more weight. Pierre Galzot, a doctor, nonetheless advised him to "get a full check-up." 

Savin is already talking about his next challenge, which might be crossing the Pacific in a barrel.

aw/jm (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin barrels across the Atlantic

A 71-year-old Frenchman has begun a sea voyage from the Canary Islands in a bid to reach the Caribbean — in a barrel. But it's a barrel with a difference. (26.12.2018)  

Man completes first unassisted solo trek across Antarctica

An American explorer has become the first person to complete a solo and unassisted crossing of Antarctica. In a marathon final push, Colin O'Brady trekked 125 kilometers (77 miles) in 32 hours. (27.12.2018)  

Israelis discover 'world's longest salt cave'

Cave explorers in Israel have unveiled the world's longest salt cave. Stretching for nearly 10 kilometers under Mount Sodom, the salt cave eclipses the previous world record holder in Iran. (28.03.2019)  

Ocean College: Water is precious when you're at sea

As the sea-faring students of Ocean College crossed the Atlantic our author Lisa realized what a precious resource water can be - especially when there is no land in sight. (03.01.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

The German teacher who travelled the world for a year to learn about the countries his foreign students come from.  

Adventure game lets players experience Syrian refugee's ordeal  

Related content

Frankreich | Jean-Jacques Savin will Atlantik in einer Tonne überqueren

French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin barrels across the Atlantic 26.12.2018

A 71-year-old Frenchman has begun a sea voyage from the Canary Islands in a bid to reach the Caribbean — in a barrel. But it's a barrel with a difference.

Brandenburg - Druschba - Öl-Pipeline

Gigantic Druzhba oil pipeline paralyzed for weeks 07.05.2019

Contaminated crude oil from Russia is clogging the main delivery route for several EU countries. Belarus, Poland and Germany are particularly affected and the real financial consequences are still completely unclear.

Gran Canaria Wal- und Delfinbeobachtungstour

Looking for whales, finding dolphins 04.01.2019

Hardly anywhere else on Earth is as good for whale watching as the Canary Islands in the Atlantic. DW reporter Christina Deicke went on board to get a glimpse of these marine giants in their natural habitat.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  