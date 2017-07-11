 French appeals court: TÜV guilty of ′negligence′ over faulty breast implants | News | DW | 20.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

French appeals court: TÜV guilty of 'negligence' over faulty breast implants

Some 2,700 women are now due compensation over the unsafe breast enhancements. German regulator TÜV defended its position, saying the blame lied elsewhere.

PIP breast implant

Doctors noticed abnormally high rupture rates in women with the implants.

German product standards and safety testing giant TÜV Rheinland was found guilty of "negligence" on Thursday after the German firm erred when awarding safety certificates for breast implants.

A French appeals court said 2,700 victims are due compensation after TÜV had certified the implants from the now-liquidated French company PIP as safe, even though the material used went on to cause health problems.

The regulator was guilty of "negligence in the performance of its duties and obligations in the monitoring of the quality system," the court ruled.

The decision of the appeals court, however, might be contested once more, meaning the case would go to a higher court.

Watch video 04:49

Cosmetic surgery - Our Expert Interview

More than a decade since scandal emerged

The scandal surfaced in 2010 after doctors noticed abnormally high rupture rates in women with implants produced by the French firm Poly Implant Prothese (PIP). Its implants were used in hundreds of thousands of women worldwide.

"It's clearly a historical day for PIP breast implant victims all over the world and for women's rights,'' Olivier Aumaitre, the lawyer representing the 2,700 women who brought this latest case, told reporters.

The decision of the Paris court might help many other victims, Aumaitre said, although the lawyer conceded he was "not aware of other compensation wins in other countries."

TÜV Rheinland building, Cologne

TÜV was found guilty of 'negligence' in approving the implants, but it says the real blame rests with the long-insolvent producer itself

TÜV defends position

TÜV lawyer Christelle Coslin told news agency The Associated Press that the German company "denies all responsibility. The missing link here is the actual liable party, which is not solvent."

PIP was liquidated in 2010 and its founder, Jean-Claude Mas, was later given a four-year jail term. Mas died in 2019.

  • Brust, Operation, Verkleinerung

    Under the knife in the name of beauty

    Number 10: Breast reduction

    Women with large breasts often suffer as a consequence, and not just because of the extra strain on the neck and spine. Many find large breasts an aesthetic problem too, and have trouble finding clothes to fit. During a reduction, sections of the breast tissue, fat and skin are removed. The nipple is also repositioned higher up.

  • Symbolbild Intimzone

    Under the knife in the name of beauty

    Number 9: Vaginoplasty

    Shaving pubic hair draws extra attention to the genitals, and access to pornography has never been higher. This is causing some women to feel unhappy with their bodies. However, patients of vaginoplasty have reported pain while running and cycling. The most common procedures involve reducing the inner or outer labia, which can become visibly larger through childbirth and age.

  • Nasenkorrektur, Nase, Pflaster

    Under the knife in the name of beauty

    Number 8: Nose correction

    A nose job can be one of the most effective forms of facial plastic surgery. The nose is a highly characteristic feature and can really impact the impression of a face, especially if it's prominent. The procedure is highly complex and does not always produce the desired results, so think carefully before opting for one.

  • Symbolbild volle Lippen, Lippenstift, rote Lippen

    Under the knife in the name of beauty

    Number 7: Lip correction

    The desire for full, sensual lips is becoming increasingly common. This usually involves injecting hyaluronic acid, although this is a temporary solution. Silicon oil is used for more permanent plumping. Or the lips are injected with micro-implants, which are coated in the body's own tissue. It's always important to have thorough consultations - and steer clear of the trout pout.

  • Symbolbild Brust Brust OP Operation Brustkrebs nackte Brust Frau

    Under the knife in the name of beauty

    Number 6: Breast lift

    Firm, well-shaped breasts are considered an expression of beauty and femininity. But over the course of time, it's normal for skin to lose its elasticity and tone, especially after pregnancy. A lift can perk droopy breasts back into shape.

  • Symbolbild Bauchfett

    Under the knife in the name of beauty

    Number 5: Abdominoplasty

    Significant weight loss, pregnancy and age-related decline in the skin's elasticity can cause the abdominal skin to droop and the muscles to overstretch. During an abdominoplasty, or "tummy tuck", excess skin and fat is removed. An incision is made to the lower abdomen above the public hair line. The patient should already be at their optimal weight before the operation.

  • Symbolbild Vorbereitung Facelift Gesichtsoperation

    Under the knife in the name of beauty

    Number 4: Throat, brow and face lift

    The classic, full facelift is often performed now using methods which only tighten certain sections of the face. A full facelift can leave the patient looking like they're wearing a mask. Skin on the throat and chin lends itself particularly well to lifts. Threads are usually placed under the skin to pull it taught, and the patient's own fat tissue is used as padding.

  • Symbolbild Fettabsaugen Markierung

    Under the knife in the name of beauty

    Number 3: Liposuction

    This is one of the most common plastic surgery treatments worldwide. The procedure is not designed for weight loss, but to remove small, stubborn areas of fat which refuse to disappear through diet and exercise. The excess fat is prepared by injecting a special solution, and then removed via thin suction tubes.

  • Lidstraffung Operation Schönheitschirugie

    Under the knife in the name of beauty

    Number 2: Eyelid lift

    One of the most commonly practiced operations, the eyelid lift is a highly effective treatment for both men and women. Folds can make a person look tired and haggard. This relatively small procedure removes excess skin with two small incisions in the crease of the eyelid. The result: radiant, wide-awake eyes.

  • Brustimplantate, Brust, Vergrößerung

    Under the knife in the name of beauty

    Number 1: Breast augmentation

    In Germany too, the most popular cosmetic sugary procedure is the breast augmentation with implants. Having large breasts has long been considered a thing of beauty, and it's driving an increasing number of young women under the knife. But it's always worth weighing up the risks, even though the operation is now largely standardized. Statistics source: DGÄPC

    Author: Marita Brinkmann


jsi/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Germany eyes ban on plastic surgery ads targeting teens

The German government is seeking to ban plastic surgery advertising that targets young people. Berlin says promoting such procedures sends an unhelpful message.  

German patients opt out of postmastectomy reconstruction

Some patients who have breast tissue removed to fight or prevent cancer opt against artificial reconstruction after the procedure. Many patients who've made this decision in Germany have felt stigmatized after the fact.  

Advertisement