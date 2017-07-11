French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at the age of 88

Jean-Paul Belmondo, the movie star whose body of work spanned decades and genres, has died at the age of 88, his laywer's office confirmed on Monday.

Belmondo first took the world of auteur cinema by storm in 1960, starring as the young criminal Michel in Jean-Luc Godard's New Wave masterpiece "Breathless."

Another one of his most well-known roles came four years later, when he starred in "The Man From Rio", a send-up of James Bond-type spy thrillers whose plot heavily inspired the Steven Spielberg blockbuster "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and its protagonist, Indiana Jones.

He later transitioned to a successful career in mainstream action and comedies, starring in 80 movies throughout his lifetime.

