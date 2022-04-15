Freedom isn’t free: Play a DW game in your messaging app and outsmart an oppressive regime

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Television reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while covering a raid by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. A row has broken out between Israelis and Palestinians about who was responsible for her death.
There are no winners in the tragedy that engulfed 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, writes DW's Sarah Wiertz. Ultimately, the IOC's hypocritical president, Thomas Bach, must take responsibility.
Ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl, the NFL has announced that the cities of Munich and Frankfurt will host two regular season games each over the next four years. The move comes 15 years after the end of the NFL Europe.
