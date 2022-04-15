 Freedom isn’t free: Play a DW game in your messaging app and outsmart an oppressive regime | Digital Culture | DW | 19.05.2022

Digital Culture

Freedom isn’t free: Play a DW game in your messaging app and outsmart an oppressive regime

Watch video 00:50

Playful learning in Ghana The non-governmental organization Right to Play is partnering with schools in Ghana to introduce new learning methods anchored in playing. They use different types of fun, active and engaging games to ignite a passion for learning in children. It's is a departure from the conventional classroom-based learning style widely used in Ghana.

Playful learning in Ghana 15.04.2022

Soccer among young people with disabilities is increasingly popular in Nigeria.

Soccer for people with disabilities 28.05.2021

DW Dokumentationen l Filmstill aus 'Digital Warriors'

Digital Warriors - Women Changing the World 07.03.2019

DW Messenger Game Freedom isn’t free. Still aus dem Trailer für das Messenger Game „Freedom isn’t free“.

What happened to Mia? Solve the mystery! 19.05.2022

The messenger game "Freedom isn’t free" lets you experience what it’s like to live in an oppressive regime. Test our game now for your chance to win an iPhone 11.

